San Diego, CA

Five Navy sailors declared dead following helicopter wreck near San Diego

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
CNN — Five Navy sailors have been declared dead on Saturday after a helicopter crash off the California Coast, according to a news release from the US 3rd Fleet.

The sailors were missing after the MH-60S helicopter crashed about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, California.

The Navy has shifted operations to recovery from search and rescue, CNN reported.

The Navy will not release the names of the five sailors declared dead until 24 hours after their next of kin has been notified.

