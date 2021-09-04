CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers by model that predicted A.J. Brown's huge season

By Chronicle Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the old days when the conversation about two running backs on the same team was only about Fantasy football handcuffs? Negotiating running back committees has become a frustrating but necessary part of developing your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Picking out who will get the bulk of the carries in an offense is a crucial element to successful 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

NFLwmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on D’Andre Swift, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, more affects rankings

Week 1 is on the horizon, and some stud players around the league are dealing with injuries that could affect their availabilities — and statuses in fantasy drafts. D’Andre Swift is in the most danger to miss time, while A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been on the injury report for all of the preseason. Trey Lance was banged up in the 49ers’ final preseason game, so he’s worth a mention, too. Stayed tuned and up to date with all the latest news and updates before finalizing your 2021 rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more important for fantasy football than following injuries, as a player’s outlook (and team’s context) will change with nearly every occurrence. Now that the preseason is officially behind us and we await opening night, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch including Austin Ekeler and A.J. Brown, and their fantasy football impact.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

A.J. Brown’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is one of the top receivers in the league entering the 2021 season. He’s caught 122 of 190 targets for 2,126 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns in two seasons. Can Brown continue to prosper in Tennessee for fantasy football managers with his fantasy outlook and ADP in 2021?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFLwolfsports.com

Austin Ekeler Gives Fantasy Football Owners Incentive To Draft Him This Season

Chargers versatile running back Austin Ekeler is one of the top players in fantasy football this year, often going in the first two rounds in many leagues. If you haven’t drafted yet and are stuck between Ekeler and another player early, maybe this will give you a nudge in one direction: Each week this season, Ekeler is offering a signed jersey to one lucky fan.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.

