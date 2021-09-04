Red Sox vs. Indians prediction: Boston the pick
The last-ever pennant race for the Indians will most likely end the same they have since 1948: with Cleveland fans taking it on the chin while Chief Wahoo grins. The Tribe invades Fenway this weekend. Rookie Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA) has been limited (innings/pitches) in his starts. He was chased by the Red Sox after two runs scored in three short innings on Aug. 29. Tanner Houck pitched that same day for the Sox, allowing three runs over 5 ¹/₃ innings of work.talesbuzz.com
