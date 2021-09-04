CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ukraine v France Live Commentary, 04/09/2021

goal.com
 6 days ago

Thank you for joining our coverage, we hope you enjoyed the game. Until next time, goodbye!. Ukraine travel to face the Czech Republic next, while France host Finland in a game of great significance for both. There goes the full-time whistle! France extend their lead at the top of Group...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Ukraine#Kiev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Poland 1-1 England: Painful final minutes for England but they edge closer to Qatar 2022

England's players fell to their knees in anguish as bedlam broke out around them in Warsaw's Stadion Narodowy in the moment Poland secured a draw amid chaotic closing moments. Gareth Southgate's side had held firm with commendable calm and a measure of maturity as they defended Harry Kane's superb goal that put them on the brink of a sixth successive victory in the qualifying campaign for next year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

Italy vs. Lithuania: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch World Cup Qualifying in English and Spanish

Italy will look to remain undefeated in 2022 World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Lithuania in a group C matchup. The two countries are at opposite ends of the group, as the Italians sit in first place with 11 points and Lithuania in last place without a point, but a game in hand. In their previous two qualifying contests, Italy has drawn 0-0 against Switzerland and 1-1 against Bulgaria, so three points versus a struggling Lithuanian side (-7 goal differential) will be crucial if it wishes to keep a commanding lead over the Swiss at the top of the standings. Italy manager Roberto Mancini should lean on the services of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa to break down Lithuania in the final third. The English and Spanish broadcasts for Wednesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDNxtra3 and fuboTV.
UEFAESPN

Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus

Dennis Praet's first-half goal secured a narrow 1-0 away win for Belgium over Belarus in Kazan on Wednesday to move them closer to World Cup qualification. The midfielder's 33rd-minute strike maintained Belgium's unbeaten run in Group E as they advanced to 16 points, nine points ahead of the Czech Republic, who have played one game fewer, and Wales, who have two games in hand.
UEFAthebentmusket.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Poland 1 - 1 England

Forward Adam Buksa and the Polish National Team wrapped up this portion of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday afternoon as they hosted Group I leader England. Poland came in riding the momentum they generated in their previous match-up, which saw them flatten San Marino 7-1. England looked to continue their shutout run in this portion of qualifiers after earning back-to-back 4-0 wins over Hungary and Andorra.
UEFAKEYT

Kazakhstan soccer player Valiullin fails UEFA doping test

KOSTANAY, Kazakhstan (AP) — A player for the Kazakhstan national soccer team who scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game last week has failed a drug test. The Tobol Kostanay club says left-back Ruslan Valiullin tested positive in a sample he gave for UEFA after a Europa Conference League game for Tobol Kostanay on August 12 but wasn’t notified of the result until September 2. By then he was with the Kazakhstan national team and had scored both goals in a 2-2 draw with Ukraine the day before.
FIFA104.1 WIKY

Soccer – Praet scores for Belgium in a narrow win over Belarus

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) – Dennis Praet’s first-half goal secured a narrow 1-0 away win for Belgium over Belarus in Kazan on Wednesday to move them closer to World Cup qualification. The midfielder’s 33rd-minute strike maintained Belgium’s unbeaten run in Group E as they advanced to 16 points, nine points ahead...
Sportstheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds: Team Denmark recap

Denmark made their first appearance in 29 years at the top level of the Women’s World Championship, but couldn’t advance out of the group stage in Calgary. The Danes finished in last place in Group B and, by virtue, the tournament after losing all four of their preliminary round games.
Soccerchatsports.com

Panama vs Mexico live stream preview, team news & prediction

Mexico, Panama, Estadio Rommel Fernández, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONCACAF), FIFA World Cup, Armando Cooper, Gabriel Torres, Aníbal Godoy, Néstor Araujo. Panama and Mexico are set to face each other at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in an enticing encounter in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Watch and bet on Panama...
Soccergoal.com

Mohamed-Ali Cho: Ex-Everton wonderkid taking French football by storm

The 17-year-old forward has been one of the standout performers in the opening weeks of the Ligue 1 season for Angers after a nomadic youth career. Mohamed-Ali Cho may only be 17, but he already has a relationship with some of Europe's most iconic cities. London, Paris and Liverpool have...
FIFAgoal.com

Germany-born Manu reveals why he doubted Ghana call-up for World Cup qualifiers

The Darmstadt winger opens up on his maiden invitation to the West Africans’ national set-up Germany-born attacker Braydon Manu has suggested his call-up to Ghana’s national team may have been undeserved. Born to Ghanaian parents in the Germany city of Hamburg, the 24-year-old was drafted into the Black Stars squad...
Soccergoal.com

FC Augsburg’s Weinzierl wary of Awoniyi ahead of Union Berlin showdown

The 24-year-old has already scored three goals so far this campaign from three matches played in Bundesliga. FC Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl has revealed he is working on ways to tame the attacking prowess of Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi when the two sides face off in a Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno confirms trio now training in Croatia

Tottenham boss Nuno admits Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez are now training in Croatia. The trio are doing their UK demanded quarantine in the country after being in South America for World Cup qualifiers. Nuno said, “All the situations that happen first its confusing for everybody because...
Soccergoal.com

Neymar: I don't know what I must do to get respect

The Paris Saint-Germain star could become Brazil's all-time top scorer in the near future but feels he still does not get the respect he deserves. Neymar has demanded respect from his fellow Brazilians after breaking a national team record against Peru on Thursday. The forward became his country's top scorer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy