It's Week 2 in college football, and while it's still early, the "contenders" and the "pretenders" are slowly being identified. This process will continue on as the Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes. In a matchup of traditional SEC and PAC-12 powers, Texas A&M will look to establish itself as an early CFB Playoff favorite. while Colorado tries to build on a successful season in which it fell just short of a conference championship birth. The Aggies and Buffs will be facing off for the first time since 2009, back when they were major players in the Big-12.