A look inside Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany where thousands of Afghan refugees await processing

An Afghan national, evacuated to a US military base in Germany, has been kept in custody for allegedly failing a security screening, a top US general in Europe said on Thursday. The man's identity has been "protected" by Pentagon and he is not believed to be a "high threat.""He is currently in the appropriate custody of US interagency officials, and Germany has been very, very cooperative, and we are still working his background investigation," European Command chief General Tod Wolters told reporters via video conference from Pentagon.Apart from the individual in custody, at least 58 Afghan nationals have been flagged...