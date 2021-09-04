Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A snake located at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo’s venom could be used to treat COVID. The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and now it could help in the fight against Covid-19. “They were using a cell culture from some monkey species. In that cell culture, it prohibited growth of the Covid virus. So it actually attaches on the virus and stops it from growing,” said Kristen Wiley, Co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.www.wkyt.com
