CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slade, KY

Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

By Ally Blake
WKYT 27
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A snake located at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo’s venom could be used to treat COVID. The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and now it could help in the fight against Covid-19. “They were using a cell culture from some monkey species. In that cell culture, it prohibited growth of the Covid virus. So it actually attaches on the virus and stops it from growing,” said Kristen Wiley, Co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Slade, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Covid#Snake Venom#Reptile#Covid#Wkyt#The Kentucky Reptile Zoo#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Zoo vaccinating at-risk animals for COVID-19

The Detroit Zoo says it has started vaccinating animals for COVID-19. The special vaccine, developed for animal-use, is being administered to animals who are believed to be most vulnerable to COVID-19. The virus has not been detected in any animals at the Detroit Zoo, but safety measures are in place, including social distancing rules, and PPE requirements for staff.
Animalshometownsource.com

Minnesota Zoo helping with sand tiger shark research

It’s not uncommon to see a sand tiger shark at a zoo or an aquarium, but breeding them in captivity is a rarity. Minnesota Zoo Aquarist Becky Duchild said sand tiger sharks are one of the most commonly seen shark species in zoos or aquariums because they’re highly adaptable to life in an aquarium. However, most of these captive sharks were caught in the wild. She only knows of two aquariums that have had success with breeding the sharks in captivity.
Saginaw, MIWNEM

Local zoo vaccinates animals against COVID

You may be surprised to find out animals can catch COVID-19 too. That's why the Saginaw Children's Zoo is getting a handful of their animals vaccinated against it. "So usually in animals that we're finding that, that contract covid nineteen like big cats and apes, other animals, we see things like lethargy and appetite, sometimes coughing. They just don't feel well, you can tell they don't feel well,” said Sarah Colman, the zoo curator.
Brookfield, ILABC7 Chicago

Brookfield Zoo giving animals COVID-19 vaccine

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Animals at Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago are getting their own COVID-19 vaccinations. Primates, small carnivores, big cats and bears will be among the first to get shots. "We know a variety of animal species can transmit and become sick from coronaviruses," said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Zoo Atlanta Gorillas Test Positive For COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta shared the news on Friday that several of its lowland gorillas have come down with COVID-19. "Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several members of the gorilla population," the zoo said in a statement. "Upon the onset of these signs, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams immediately pursued testing for SARS-CoV-2."
Los Angeles County, CAWhittier Daily News

COVID-19 biomarker research may help doctors better understand condition that hits kids

A rare but serious inflammatory condition that affects children who contract COVID-19 produces a distinctive pattern of biomarkers that may help doctors predict disease severity and also aid researchers in developing new treatments, according to a Cedars-Sinai-led study. Los Angeles County’s latest coronavirus caseload update, meanwhile, was on hold Saturday...
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Public Healthkjzz.org

UA Researchers May Have Way To Help Sickest COVID-19 Patients

Nearly 19,000 Arizonans have died from COVID-19 so far, and the number of people admitted to the hospital, placed in the intensive care units and put on ventilators here have all been increasing over the past few weeks. But now, researchers at University of Arizona say they may have discovered...
Farmville, VANBC12

Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Farmville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screenings and testing on Sept. 10. The free event is a drive-thru, but walk-ups will also be accepted. “To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of...
Sciencetheohiostar.com

Fauci-Funded Wuhan Lab Viruses Exhibited over 10,000 Times Higher Viral Load Than Natural Strain, Documents Show

U.S. and Chinese researchers funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) created viruses in a Wuhan lab that exhibited over 10,000 times higher viral load in humanized mice than the natural virus they were based on, according to an infectious disease professor citing documents recently released by the agency.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Animals at Jacksonville Zoo to get COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some animals at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be getting their COVID-19 vaccinations soon. The zoo will be receiving vaccines this fall through Zoetis, a veterinary drug company authorized by the U.S. Agriculture Department, Morgan Purvis, corporate giving officer at the Jacksonville Zoo, told News4Jax. Although...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

You know who’s getting the COVID vaccine? Animals at this Illinois zoo

If you’re one of those who have been putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine, guess what, you’re now behind some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo. According to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the west suburban zoo, veterinarians have begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a number of the zoo’s furry creatures.
PetsKGUN 9

Detroit Zoo to vaccinate gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions against COVID-19

The Detroit Zoo announced Monday it would begin vaccinating some of its animals against COVID-19. According to the zoo, gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions will be the first to receive doses. The zoo is using a special vaccine that was developed exclusively for animals by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, which...
Vicksburg, MSWJTV.com

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held at Vicksburg Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination event at the Vicksburg Mall on Saturday, September 25. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the northeast parking lot on the side of Belk. Vaccines will be available for those 12 and older. Both...
Animalsgloballandscapesforum.org

In the Atlantic Forest, ‘food forests’ could throw a lifeline to rare Brazilian birdlife

This article is part of a narrative series from global conservationists working as part of Trillion Trees. It is something I’ve seen often during my eight years with SAVE Brasil. Meeting schoolchildren to talk about the importance of the forest and the beauty of its birds, there comes a moment when the hands fly up and they shout: “My dad hunts!” “My grandpa sets fire to the trees to clear land for pasture!” “My uncle captures birds to sell in a cage!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy