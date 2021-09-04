‘Hamilton’, ‘Hairspray’ headed our way

At long last, live performance takes center stage as the Miami Valley’s 2021-2022 arts season gets underway. Each Sunday in September, I will provide a preview of what you can expect this season, beginning with today’s multiple genre overview. Granted, we are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and many organizations have established mandates, particularly regarding masks. In turn, it’s important to check each organization’s website for guidelines especially if there is a need to cancel shows as the months go by due to the surge of the delta variant or future variants.