How to Watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony

It was with great sadness that the IOC announced the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge on 29 August. He was 79 years old. Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he became Honorary President. A life-long sports fan and an accomplished athlete, Rogge was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his country on the national team. He also competed in sailing at three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class. After his career as an athlete, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected President of the IOC in 2001. After his IOC presidency, he also served as Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and Sport to the United Nations.
