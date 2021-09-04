CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

How to Watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony

By Meredith Day
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 13 days of thrilling competition, the Tokyo Paralympics will come to an end at the Closing Ceremony. Like at the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics on Aug. 8, this event will pass the torch from Tokyo to Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Here’s everything you...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Stockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Network#The Tokyo Paralympics#Tokyo Olympics Watch#Nbc Sports Network#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisSports Illustrated

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Day Three: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tokyo Paralympics offers a smorgasbord of sporting events on its third day, including medal events in athletics, equestrian, judo, powerlifting, swimming and fencing. Friday's action also will feature archery, goalball, rowing, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, rugby and tennis. How to Watch:. Date: Aug. 27, 2021. Time: 5:30...
Sportsdallassun.com

Avani Lekhara leads Indian contingent at Closing Ceremony

Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, led the Indian contingent by carrying the tri-colour during the Closing Ceremony of the Games. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took place between August 24 and September 5 and it featured...
Beauty & Fashionpunditarena.com

Daily Diary From Tokyo: Closing Ceremony

Through colour, music, dancing and fireworks, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were officially brought to an end on Sunday. For us, it felt like the Games ended earlier that morning when our last Paralympian, Pat Monahan, crossed the line in his T54 wheelchair marathon event. In fact the whole morning, we felt and were acting a bit giddy. Though that was probably from tiredness after getting up at 5am to see Pat in action.
Falconer, NYwnynewsnow.com

Community Gathers To Watch Local Compete In Tokyo Paralympics

FALCONER – A local man’s attempt for gold in the Tokyo Paralympics Games was streamed live Saturday morning at Falconer Central School’s Bill Race Field, where the community gathered to cheer him on. Rayven Sample competed in the 400-meter final race on Saturday. “I think it puts this place on...
Worlddallassun.com

5 Russian victories at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

These Russian paralympians - some without arms and legs, others with cerebral palsy, or a form impaired intellectual development - didn't just win gold medals in Tokyo, but also set several new world records. We congratulate them on their victories and tell some of their stories. 1. Dmitry Safronov: Two...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Boccia champion David Smith named flagbearer for closing ceremony

Boccia champion David Smith has been selected as ParalympicsGB’s flagbearer for Sunday’s closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games.Smith retained his BC1 individual title on Wednesday to claim his fifth Paralympic medal after beating Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun 4-2 in the final.In the process, the 32-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, surpassed his mentor and former team-mate Nigel Murray as Britain’s most successful player in the sport.“It is an unbelievable honour to be leading out the ParalympicsGB team at the Paralympic Games closing ceremony,” said Smith.“Not only am I representing the sport that I love, but the wider ParalympicsGB team too.“I am...
MLBAugusta Free Press

Must-watch sporting events in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sports fans are in for a treat over the next few months, with the schedule packed with a host of top-class action from across the sporting spectrum. Soccer, golf, baseball and horse racing are amongst the sports staging major events between now...
SportsKEYT

Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack

MADRID (AP) — A prominent Spanish Paralympic swimmer will be flown home after she was hospitalized in Tokyo because of an anxiety attack. The Spanish Paralympic Committee says Teresa Perales has been in a Tokyo hospital since Sunday. The 45-year-old Perales is Spain’s most decorated Paralympian with 27 career medals. She was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for sports in June. The committee says Perales will be taken to a hospital in Spain on her return.
SportsNBC Sports

Americans Ryan Crouser, Maggie Ewen crowned Diamond League champions

Seven champions were determined Wednesday on the first of a two-day Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland. The shot put events kicked off the meet and were won by Americans Ryan Crouser and Maggie Ewen. With a season’s best throw of 19.41 meters, Ewen earned not only her first season-ending...
FIFAolympics.com

Olympic Highlights 10/09/2021

It was with great sadness that the IOC announced the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge on 29 August. He was 79 years old. Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he became Honorary President. A life-long sports fan and an accomplished athlete, Rogge was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his country on the national team. He also competed in sailing at three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class. After his career as an athlete, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected President of the IOC in 2001. After his IOC presidency, he also served as Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and Sport to the United Nations.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

Italy vs. Lithuania: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch World Cup Qualifying in English and Spanish

Italy will look to remain undefeated in 2022 World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Lithuania in a group C matchup. The two countries are at opposite ends of the group, as the Italians sit in first place with 11 points and Lithuania in last place without a point, but a game in hand. In their previous two qualifying contests, Italy has drawn 0-0 against Switzerland and 1-1 against Bulgaria, so three points versus a struggling Lithuanian side (-7 goal differential) will be crucial if it wishes to keep a commanding lead over the Swiss at the top of the standings. Italy manager Roberto Mancini should lean on the services of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa to break down Lithuania in the final third. The English and Spanish broadcasts for Wednesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDNxtra3 and fuboTV.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

The IndyCar portion of the event is held over two days – Saturday, Sept. 11 sees two practice sessions split by qualifying, with the race held on Sunday, Sept. 12. • 12.35pm Pacific time – “Drivers start your engines”. • 12.42pm Pacific time – Green flag for Grand Prix of...
Soccerchatsports.com

Panama vs Mexico live stream preview, team news & prediction

Mexico, Panama, Estadio Rommel Fernández, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONCACAF), FIFA World Cup, Armando Cooper, Gabriel Torres, Aníbal Godoy, Néstor Araujo. Panama and Mexico are set to face each other at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in an enticing encounter in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Watch and bet on Panama...
FIFAPosted by
NJ.com

Poland vs. England FREE LIVE STREAM (9/8/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

England faces Poland in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (9/8/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
WWENBC Washington

Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson signs with WWE originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. One of the hottest names on the MMA/wrestling free agency market is off the table. Gable Steveson is signing a multi-year deal with the WWE, it was officially announced on Thursday. The wrestler shot to...
BasketballNBC Washington

Why Shavonte Zellous Is the Perfect High-Five Hype Person for the Mystics

Why Shavonte Zellous is the perfect high-five hype person for the Mystics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For many fans, the competition at a basketball arena begins once the ball is tipped. For Shavonte Zellous, the competition begins after the lights go and starting lineups are announced. Zellous holds...
SportsTrustedReviews

How to watch the Paralympics for free in the UK

While the Tokyo Olympics are done and dusted, there’s still more athletics action to catch in the form of the Paralympics. Beginning on the 24th August and ending on the 5th of September, the Paralympics are already in full swing as the article is published. If you want to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy