Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Palm Beach County through 300 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Palm Beach International Airport, or near Palm Beach, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach, Gun Club Estates, Schall Circle, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Belvedere Estates, Downtown West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes and Lake Clarke Shores. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH