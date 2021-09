Craig Overton accepted the Headingley Test will turn into “a real scrap” unless England can halt India’s progress when they unwrap the new ball on day four.The third match of the LV= Insurance Series had the look of a walkover when India began their second innings 354 behind and with a score of 78 all out fresh in the mind.But over the course of 80 carefully managed overs on day three, the tourists clawed their way back into the match with a score of 215 for two. The odds remain stacked against them, with a deficit of 139 still to...