Tim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. It's hard to believe, but here we are. Happy Travers day to everyone! Before the summer wind blows away, we have eight more days of the best racing in the world, starting with Saturday. Wow! What a card. Otis is still AWOL, which is fine. Don’t need him here, don’t want him here. On Friday, the trustworthy Ski, aka Tony Podlaski, aka, the press box burro, begged me to let him drive the golf cart as I made the rounds. That was a mistake. Ski took the wheel and immediately transformed into J. Quincy Magoo, better known as simply Mr. Magoo. Ski hit every pothole on the Oklahoma. He nearly ran over Todd Pletcher. Then just missed Brad Cox and Barclay Tagg. Every turn he made was a wrong one. It is very difficult to get lost on the backstretch of the Oklahoma when you have been coming up here as long as Ski has. But he did. He drove, while I was looking at Saturday’s card. Looked up at one point and Ski had driven us into a field far away from any barn or horse. Ski thinks of himself as a modern-day Ferdinand Magellan or Christopher Columbus. Ski could get lost walking his trusty dog, Andi the Puggo, around the block. Ski’s wife Linda will have to leave a trail of her famous banana bread on the route so Ski can find his way back home. Don’t know what is worse, dealing with Otis and his shenanigans or Ski, who envisions himself as Parnelli Jones when he gets behind the wheel of my golf cart. Never again. Welcome to my world.