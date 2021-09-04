CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Smith Placed On Bereavement Leave; Brad Hand Activated

By Patrick Glynn
metsmerizedonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Smith was placed on bereavement leave Friday afternoon ahead of the Mets’ tilt with the Washington Nationals, the team announced. Smith will be on the list for at least three games but no more than seven, according to MLB policy. Smith roped the go-ahead single in the seventh inning...

metsmerizedonline.com

