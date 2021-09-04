Dominic Smith Placed On Bereavement Leave; Brad Hand Activated

Way to jump on that 7.27 Blue Jays ERA, Sandy. Hand was so awful with Toronto they just flat out designated him for assignment after 8 and 2/3’s innings. He gave up three home runs and struck out five batters. One of those HR’s was given up against Cleveland in his first game with the Jays, and the other two came against the Nationals, which we’ll see plenty of (great). In his last game on August 26th against the White Sox, he got the first two outs in the top of the 6th but was then pulled after single, single, double, and two runs. The Jays said goodnight to him after that, and now he is here. The argument that Hand’s ERA was inflated because he pitched in the tough A.L. East doesn’t hold water, as only two of his 11 appearances came against divisional opponents (Boston, both times.)