Blue Bloods season 12: See Tom Selleck, more in new promo art

CBS this week released the official promo art for Blue Bloods season 12 — and we don’t think you will be that shocked by it. Over the course of the past several years we’ve seen a number of different images featured for the crime procedural, and almost every single one of them has a common denominator: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. There’s a clear cognizance on the part of the network that this is who they believe to be one of their biggest draws. Some times, the art features Frank and no one else; at other points, we can at least see some supporting characters in the background.