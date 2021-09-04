CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Recruit Reaction

2022 Tight End commit Jack Nickel: "I thought it was a great game. It showed the improvement is actually happening, which is awesome. I think that's going to be great for the entire team to know everything the coaches have been saying/teaching results in wins like last night."

2022 Offensive Tackle commit Gavin Broscious: "Big 10 was put on notice! Pro style set with plenty of G&P. I'm excited. The MSU DAWGS are back! Tuck is coming."

2022 Athlete target Michael Williams II: "Great win, I'll definitely be at some games this season."

2023 Offensive Tackle target Cole Dellinger: "It was a great game to watch, the offensive line did great."

2022 Offensive Tackle commit Braden Miller: "I was only able to see the last five minutes of the game because of my own game, but I was happy to see the score was 28-7 and they got the win!"

2022 Athlete target commit Jaden Mangham: "MSU looked great and it's always great to win the opener. It's just the beginning of what's being built in East Lansing. Go Green!"

Michigan State
SpartanNation

Michigan State Reveals 2021-2022 Basketball Schedule

Most fans are enjoying the start of football season right now, well who wouldn't be in early September right? Well we did get some basketball news today when Michigan State released the 2021-2022 schedule. The Spartans are aiming for a 24th consecutive tournament which is the second longest active streak...
College Sports
SpartanNation

Around The Big Ten: How The Rest Of The Conference Fared In Week 1

The Big Ten had a strong showing in week 1 of the 2021 college football season showing why the conference is one of the deepest in the country. The #4 Buckeyes had a slow start to their 2021 campaign trailing 14-10 on the road against Minnesota on the road. The second half was a different story as the Buckeyes erupted for 35 points in the second half in a 45-31 win. C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in his debut. Minnesota was led by Mohamed Ibrahim who had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns but unfortunately went down with an injury in the second half.
NFL
SpartanNation

What Does September 1st Mean For High School Juniors?

High School Juniors around the country have long awaited September 1st. It's the day Division 1 college coaches can contact the class of 2023 and engage in recruiting-related conversations. This communication can include phone calls, emails, facetime, and social media direct messaging. Here's a look at some of the top...
College Sports
SpartanNation

Ricky White To Miss Friday Night's Game

Ricky White has been a very hot topic of discussion this preseason. The redshirt freshman has been absent with little to no reasoning. Earlier this afternoon, Ricky White finally spoke up, although it isn't clear exactly why he hasn't been in fall camp it sounds like he is still apart of the program.
Michigan State
SpartanNation

Drew Beesley Ready For Leadership Role

Drew Beesley has been around the block a time or two in his time at Michigan State. Going into his sixth season with the Spartans, Beesley was allowed to come back after his redshirt senior season was only seven games due to COVID-19. Beesley was named one of the captains...
Michigan State
SpartanNation

Michigan State Knows Who Will Start Week 1

One of the most intriguing position battles this offseason has been who the quarterback will be this season. Payton Thorne and Anthony Russo have been battling for 'QB1' all offseason and both have been productive when we've had chances to watch them but with just four days from the Spartans opener against Northwestern a decision has been made, it's just unclear when that decision will be made public.
Football
SpartanNation

Jayden Reed Ready To Return Punts

Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor are the only players returning that returned punts for the Spartans last season. Last night at "Meet The Spartans" event where the team had about an hour and a half practice in front of fans, Reed, Nailor, Angelo Grose, and Cade McDonald all had chances to get punt returns at the open practice.
NFL
SpartanNation

Spartans In The NFL Offense Edition

The NFL season is less than three weeks away and many former Spartans are in the NFL and ready to make an impact on the 2021 season. Cousins is entering his tenth professional season and fourth with the Minnesota Vikings. Jack Conklin. Conklin is entering his sixth professional season and...
NFL
SpartanNation

Matt Seybert Re-Signs With Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Seybert had a brief absence from the Los Angeles Chargers. Five days after being cut by the team the Chargers re-signed him on Saturday. Seybert signed with the Chargers after playing playing in The Spring League earlier this year with the Conquerors where he caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He played four snaps in the team's first preseason game.
Michigan State
SpartanNation

Michigan State Tight Ends Look For Breakout Season

Since Josiah Price left the program in 2016, Michigan State has struggled to get consistent play at the tight end position. In the 2020 season, the Spartans tight ends combined for just 22 catches for 234 yards and no touchdowns. They were led by Matt Dotson who had nine receptions for 107 yards but he is not with the program this year.
NBA
SpartanNation

Aaron Henry Makes A Splash In Summer League

Aaron Henry just needed a chance, a chance he got when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Henry helped the 76ers to a 3-2 record and scored 17 points in the final game of the Vegas Summer League. Henry added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 103-98 victory over the Utah Jazz.

