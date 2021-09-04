Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Recruit Reaction

2022 Tight End commit Jack Nickel: "I thought it was a great game. It showed the improvement is actually happening, which is awesome. I think that's going to be great for the entire team to know everything the coaches have been saying/teaching results in wins like last night."

2022 Offensive Tackle commit Gavin Broscious: "Big 10 was put on notice! Pro style set with plenty of G&P. I'm excited. The MSU DAWGS are back! Tuck is coming."

2022 Athlete target Michael Williams II: "Great win, I'll definitely be at some games this season."

2023 Offensive Tackle target Cole Dellinger: "It was a great game to watch, the offensive line did great."

2022 Offensive Tackle commit Braden Miller: "I was only able to see the last five minutes of the game because of my own game, but I was happy to see the score was 28-7 and they got the win!"

2022 Athlete target commit Jaden Mangham: "MSU looked great and it's always great to win the opener. It's just the beginning of what's being built in East Lansing. Go Green!"