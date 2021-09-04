CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Receives An October Release Date

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek revealed this week that they now have an official release date for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy on both Xbox and PlayStation. All three games have been fully upgraded for next-gen consoles as this package brings you all of the action in 4K, which you'll be able to experience when it comes out on October 16th, 2021. We have more info on it and a quote from the studioo below, along with two videos for you showing what the game will look like on both consoles.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Playstation Plus#Crytek#Playstation#720p#Javascript#Crysis 2 And#Project Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered Are Both Headed To Switch, But Only Individually

Crytek has today unveiled its launch plans for Crysis Remastered Trilogy, an upcoming collection of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 remasters. The collection launches for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on 15th October as an all-in-one package, but Switch is being treated a little differently. Instead of receiving the full trilogy as an all-in-one package, Switch owners can only opt to buy Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered individually – although each will eventually receive its own dedicated physical release.
Computerspcinvasion.com

Windows 11 release date announced for early October

While Microsoft initially announced a Holiday 2021 release date for Windows 11, it is now confirmed that the new operating system will be available sooner than expected. According to a recently published blog post, Windows 11 will be available starting October 5. While new eligible devices will come with the...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Crysis 2 Remastered Switch tech details and first look

Thanks to Digital Foundry, we have a first look at the Switch version of Crysis 2 Remastered ahead of next month’s launch. The outlet has offered up some technical details as well as actual footage. Here’s the full roundup of tidbits:. – Not just a straight port of the PS3/360...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Crysis 2 Remastered on Switch vs PS3 performance analysis

The team of analysts over at Digital Foundry have published a new video providing more feedback on the Crysis 2 Remastered game running on Switch vs PlayStation 3. offering an overview of what you can expect from the remastered version of the game which was originally launched back in 2011 for the PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

Listing Spotted For ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ For PS4, PS5 And Xbox Series For October 5 Release

As with everything of this nature, take it with a grain of salt. But oh boy, does it sound juicy if it turns out to be real. Remember that listing on the Epic Games Store back end with Alan Wake? Well, as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, a listing for Alan Wake Remastered has been spotted on the Rakuten Taiwan website for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Not only that, but it has the release date of October 5.
SlashGear

Crysis Remastered is heading to Steam at long last

It’s been a long wait, but Crysis Remastered is finally making its way to Steam. Players on other platforms have had Crysis Remastered for the past year, but on PC, those who wanted to own Crysis Remastered through Steam had to wait out an Epic Games Store exclusivity deal. That deal is coming to an end, with Crytek today confirming the release date for the Steam version of Crysis Remastered.
Video GamesThe Independent

Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer compares Xbox Series X version to Xbox 360

With Crysis Remastered Trilogy releasing next month, developer Crytek has shared a trailer to show how the Xbox Series X/S release looks when compared to the original Xbox 360 version that came out in 2011. There is a significant difference in terms of visuals, with the remaster sporting improved lighting and textures. According to Crytek, it will also support dynamic resolution between 1080p and 4K at up to 60 frames per second.
Video GamesInverse

Alan Wake Remastered release date, trailer, upgrades, game pass, and DLC

After a long hiatus, Alan Wake has returned. In Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed 2010 Xbox 360 psychological thriller, the eponymous writer ventures to the mysterious mountain town of Bright Falls in search of some much-needed artistic inspiration. Despite strong reviews, the game had the misfortune of debuting the same week as Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption, which meant it took some time for the game to discover its audience.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Crysis Remastered Releasing for PC Later This Month; 20% Launch Discount with 30% More For Owners of the Original

Crytek has announced that their upcoming Crysis Remastered will be releasing for PC via Steam on September 17, 2021. The title will have a 20% launch discount on Steam, with an additional 30% discount for those who own the original Crysis and have it present in their current Steam library. Therefore, purchasers of Crysis Remastered who desire the game on PC and own the original release can get this game for half off its standard price.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Alan Wake Remastered Release Date Reportedly Leaked

A release date for Alan Wake Remastered has seemingly been leaked, thanks to a Taiwanese website. Spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, a listing has appeared on Taiwanese website, Rakuten Taiwan, which seemed to confirm a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox release for Alan Wake Remastered. According to the listing, we may see the game released on Oct. 5.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Crysis Remastered Coming to Steam With a Discount

Crysis Remastered is coming to Steam - the game will be available on the platform from next Friday. What's more, for the first week players will be able to buy it at a slightly lower price. The official Twitter account of Crysis published an announcement of Crysis Remastered's planned debut...
Video GamesSiliconera

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Release Date Falls in October

Idea Factory International promised a 2021 release date for Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars‘ English release, and it is coming through. The company announced the game will appear in October 2021. North America will get it first on October 26, 2021. Then the European version will follow on October 29, 2021. It also went over everything in its limited edition.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Konami Celebrates The 35th Anniversary Of The Konami Code

Konami are doing something a little special for a special anniversary as the famous Konami Code turns 35 this year. The original hidden command was first introduced in the NES version of Gradius in 1986, and ever since then, it has become a fixture in several games over the past several decades of gaming. To celebrate the anniversary, the company decided that they were going to have some fun with music as they have officially launched a website that features information about the retro game series Arcade Archives, features new anniversary merchandise, and includes arrangements of retro Konami game tracks by artists DJ Tokyo Machine and DJ No.2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy