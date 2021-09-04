Crysis Remastered Trilogy Receives An October Release Date

Crytek revealed this week that they now have an official release date for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy on both Xbox and PlayStation. All three games have been fully upgraded for next-gen consoles as this package brings you all of the action in 4K, which you'll be able to experience when it comes out on October 16th, 2021. We have more info on it and a quote from the studioo below, along with two videos for you showing what the game will look like on both consoles.