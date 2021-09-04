CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl Season 6 E10 Preview: Nyxly Complicates Matters for Kara

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we head into a preview for next week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, a quick heads-up for viewers out there. On October 16th during the global fan event DC FanDome, the Melissa Benoist-starring Arrowverse series will be honored with a look back at its' six-season run so make sure to check that out. But until then, there's the preview for "Still I Rise" to deal with. Supergirl's (Benoist) efforts to make a difference hit a roadblock in the forms of red-tape reality and a really-badly-timed appearance by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). While Kara's dealing with that nightmare, Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines) spends some quality time with her mother (Kate Burton) for further training- and some truths.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Nicole Maines
Person
Jesse Rath
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Friendship#Nicki Holcomb Jen Troy#Javascript#Dc#Berlanti Productions#The Flash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Talks Kara and Lena's Relationship in Season 6

Supergirl returned last week, kicking off the remaining episodes of The CW series' sixth and final season. The return of the show saw the titular heroine return to Earth after having been stranded in the Phantom Zone and while there were and will continue to be challenges for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) after the trauma of her time away, being reunited with her friends and family is just as significant, particularly when it comes to her friendship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath.) The pair had just begun to mend their broken friendship when Supergirl was sent into the Phantom Zone, but according to Benoist, their friendship will be stronger than ever going forward.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Revealed What Happened To Nyxly After Escaping The Phantom Zone, And I'm Confused

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode Season 6, "Dream Weaver." Read at your own risk!. Supergirl introduced the imp Nyxly early on in Season 6. Although at first she seemed like an ally of Kara while she was in the Phantom Zone, her true villainous nature was revealed. When Kara was rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Superfriends, audiences saw that Nyxly hitched a ride to the ship unbeknownst to anyone on it. In "Dream Weaver," fans finally learned where Nyxly ended up, but the answer is pretty confusing.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Nyxly Is up to Something in Supergirl Episode 6.09 Photos

Nyxly Is up to Something in Supergirl Episode 6.09 Photos. Now that the show is finally back, Supergirl is speeding towards the series’ grand finale. The CW just debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming ninth episode of season 6. One of the new-entries of the latest season is Nyxlygsptlnz, who met the titular heroine in the Phantom Zone. The Fifth Dimensional imp ended in the timeless prison dimension created by Jor-El following a failed coup d’état against her father. And even though she looked willing to help Kara and her father, Zor-El, to get out of the Phantom Zone, Nyxly turned against the superpowered family and attacked them. Now, she is out in National City and might be a problem for Supergirl and the rest of the super friends.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6: Chyler Leigh offers series finale tease!

We still have a little ways to go until the Supergirl series finale airs on The CW, but it’s never to early to start getting excited!. As the final season presses onward, it goes without saying that the stakes are going rise — there are more adversaries, more jeopardy, and higher emotional stakes. A lot of the main relationships will get pushed and there are obstacles they’ll need to conquer. Yet, we still consider Supergirl to be a happy, inspirational show in the end — we can’t imagine there being anything other than a positive outcome by the time we get to the closing minutes.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9: Dream Weaver

Kara and Kelly team up on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, “Dream Weaver.” This episode is likely the one that lays the groundwork for Kelly picking up the mantle of Guardian. Azie Tesfai’s Kelly Olsen is a vital member of the Super Friends, and “Dream Weaver” sounds like it’ll be...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 9

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, the superhero came into contact with the kid who feared there was something amiss with his brother, who was incarcerated. Meanwhile, Kelly asked Kara to help find out about the prison to find out all the intel she needed. Elsewhere, Nyxly crashed one of...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Dream Weaver (Season 6 Episode 9)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, “Dream Weaver,” is the superhero origin story that Kelly Olsen deserves before taking up the mantle of Guardian. Azie Tesfai stuns as Kelly steps into her power as the hero Alex and the rest of the Super Friends have always known her to be. Kelly’s...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Filming Update; S07E06 Script Info

Only days after a season finale that saw a wedding, a return, two goodbyes, a whole lot of alien-killing, and dueling Waveriders that leaves our Legends stranded in time, it's hard to believe that we're already looking at how filming is going on the seventh season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. But with the series set to return in mid-October, there isn't much time to rest, as we can see from the latest update on production. And Legends fans have director Nico Sachse to thank for this one, taking to social media earlier today to let fans know that shooting on the sixth episode is kicking off. Along with that, some intel on the episode: Episode #706 "Deus Ex Latrina" (directed by Sachse, and written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle).
MoviesCollider

9 CWverse Actors Who Also Appeared in Marvel Properties

Bridget Regan is joining Batwoman Season 3 as the villain Poison Ivy, making her the latest actor to appear in both a Marvel property and a show in the CWverse. Regan starred in the first season of Agent Carter as the duplicitous season villain, Dottie Underwood, and will now bring her talents to Gotham City.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Cindy Wants to Hurt Courtney and the JSA in Stargirl Episode 2.06 Promo

Cindy Wants to Hurt Courtney and the JSA in Stargirl Episode 2.06 Promo. It appears that a major clash is about to go down in the upcoming sixth episode of Stargirl season 2. In the freshly released promo by The CW, Cindy is talking on the phone with Courtney, and she’s threatening her and her friends. The sophomore season has seen the daughter of Dragon King forming her own squad, the Injustice Unlimited. So far, she has enrolled a few fellow sons and daughters of the Injustice Society of America members. Isaac Bowin, the son of The Fiddler, and Artemis Crock, the daughter of Sportsmaster and Tigress, have joined forces with Shiv to stop their peer members of the Justice Society of America once and for all. Cindy has taken a vow to make Courtney pay after what she did to her father in season one, and it seems that she’s more committed than ever to making it happen.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Still I Rise (Season 6 Episode 10)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 10, “Still I Rise,” sees Nia come into her own as Dreamer. It also elevates Orlando’s voice while providing the necessary meta-commentary on the way the series handles socio-economic issues. This is a welcomed shift after Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, “Dream Weaver,” which presents a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy