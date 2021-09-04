Supergirl Season 6 E10 Preview: Nyxly Complicates Matters for Kara
Before we head into a preview for next week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, a quick heads-up for viewers out there. On October 16th during the global fan event DC FanDome, the Melissa Benoist-starring Arrowverse series will be honored with a look back at its' six-season run so make sure to check that out. But until then, there's the preview for "Still I Rise" to deal with. Supergirl's (Benoist) efforts to make a difference hit a roadblock in the forms of red-tape reality and a really-badly-timed appearance by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). While Kara's dealing with that nightmare, Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines) spends some quality time with her mother (Kate Burton) for further training- and some truths.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0