Conan the Barbarian #25 Preview: Bêlit Returns for Double Milestone

Just as Nick Spencer has flown the proverbial coop in search of sweet Substack cash, so too will Peter Parker leave the starring role in Amazing Spider-Man beginning with Amazing Spider-Man #75, in stores from Marvel in October. And Spider-Man isn't the only thing getting cloned around here. In the mighty Marvel tradition, not only is the House of Ideas once again rehashing the Clone Saga, but they're also rehashing Brand New Day, bringing on a cavalcade of creative teams to publish a thrice-monthly comic. When all is said and done, this launch will likely incorporate a minimum of 3 of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. We've got rehashing an old event. Check. Replacing a popular character with a new version. Check. Crapload of variant covers? PreviewsWorld is showing nine, so check. The only thing that's truly baffling about any of this is how the hell Marvel resisted rebooting the comic with a new number one issue! Well, maybe they'll wait until after Amazing Spider-Man #100 for that.