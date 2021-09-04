CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Conan the Barbarian #25 Preview: Bêlit Returns for Double Milestone

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUL210731 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 BLANK VAR – $4.99. JUL210726 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 MOMOKO VAR – $4.99. JUL210728 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 MR GARCIN VAR – $4.99. JUL210728 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 MR GARCIN VAR – $4.99. (W) Jim Zub, More (A) Cory Smith, More...

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Slott
Person
Cory Smith
Person
Roy Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Wraarl#Parental Advisory#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Conan Chronicles: The Song of Belit

Writer Brian Wood finds a humanity in Conan the Barbarian that has arguably never been tapped by previous writers. In "The Song of Belit" stories collected in the sixth volume of "Conan Chronicles," Wood reveals not only the melancholy and mirth mentioned by creator Robert E. Howard in his introduction of Conan but Wood finds moments of doubt, tenderness, irritation and deep love within the barbarian. And, yes, the berserker, violent side often associated with Conan.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Captain Marvel #32 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

JUL210695 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 GARBETT VAR – $3.99. JUL210696 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 NAKAYAMA MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99. (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello. "THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" STARTS HERE!. An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

X-Men Preview Double Feature: Hellions #15 and New Mutants #21

JUL210658 – HELLIONS #15 HANS VAR – $3.99. (W) Zeb Wells (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Stephen Segovia. PSYLOCKE's secret deal with MR. SINISTER will cause a schism within the HELLIONS! Also, TARN THE UNCARING wants his stuff back!. Parental Advisory. In Shops: 9/1/2021. SRP: $3.99. That's Hellions #15. Also in...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Preview Double Feature: Teen Titans Academy #6 and Wonder Girl #3

Teen Titans Academy #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and we've got a preview of the issue right here. Unfortunately, the preview wasn't quite long enough to meet Bleeding Cool's rigorous SEO standards on its own due to not having enough pages, but as always, we have the most innovative technological solutions to all of the problems of comics "journalism." We combined it with another preview: Wonder Girl #6! Take that, SEO gods! Check out the preview of Teen Titans Academy #6 below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar & Matt Wilson Launch King Conan #1

Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, and Matt Wilson are to launch a second ongoing Conan series from Marvel Comics, set at the end of Conan's life as King Conan, from the 15th of December. The superstar creative team relaunched the tales of the Robert E. Howard hero in 2019 to critical...
New York City, NYbleedingcool.com

Kingpin Vs New York's Superheroes in Devil's Reign Daredevil Event

As teases in Marvel's Timeless announcements the other day, Devil's Reign is a new Daredevil event starting from Marvel in December, and crossing over into a number of New York-based superhero comics titles led by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, asking "Who Will Reign?" Launching in December, DEVIL'S REIGN will...
Portland, ORbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Red Sonja, Moon Knight, Darkhawk, Dark Ages, Magneto

PrintWatch: We have second printings for Red Sonja #1, Dark Ages #1, Trial Of Magneto #1, and Darkhawk #1, third printings for Moon Knight #1 and a new printing for Unbound. PrintWatch: Red Sonja #1 by Mirka Andolfo second printing will be published on October 6th, the same day as #2. Due to the tight timeline and limited paperstock right now, the second print will not have a new cover, and is limited to 2,000 copies. The new printing will features a cool blue logo treatment to differentiate it from the first printing.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Not-So-Immortal Hulk in The Daily LITG, 10th of September 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Multiversal Avengers Featured on Aaron Kuder's Avengers Forever Cover

Last week Marvel Comics announced a new series called Avengers Forever, by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, or Jason Aaron Kuder, rehashing the fondly-remembered 1998 series of the same name by Kurt Busiek, Roger Stern, and Carlos Pacheco, and thus satisfying the House of Ideas requirement of being one Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. This week, Marvel released more details on the series in a press release, along with a cover to Avengers Forever #1 by Aaron Kuder, showing off some of the Avengers from across the Marvel Multiverse that will be featured in this veritable infinite frontier of Avengers.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

House Of Slaughter Gets 1:1000 Thank FOC It's Friday, 10th September

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Releases Trailer, Preview Art for Amazing Spider-Man #75

Just as Nick Spencer has flown the proverbial coop in search of sweet Substack cash, so too will Peter Parker leave the starring role in Amazing Spider-Man beginning with Amazing Spider-Man #75, in stores from Marvel in October. And Spider-Man isn't the only thing getting cloned around here. In the mighty Marvel tradition, not only is the House of Ideas once again rehashing the Clone Saga, but they're also rehashing Brand New Day, bringing on a cavalcade of creative teams to publish a thrice-monthly comic. When all is said and done, this launch will likely incorporate a minimum of 3 of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. We've got rehashing an old event. Check. Replacing a popular character with a new version. Check. Crapload of variant covers? PreviewsWorld is showing nine, so check. The only thing that's truly baffling about any of this is how the hell Marvel resisted rebooting the comic with a new number one issue! Well, maybe they'll wait until after Amazing Spider-Man #100 for that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy