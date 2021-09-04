CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

The #1 Reason for Obesity, According to Doctors

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although COVID-19 is receding in the U.S., Americans are staring down a different epidemic that shows no sign of relenting: Obesity. More Americans than ever—about 42% of us—qualify as clinically obese. It's an urgent problem, considering that obesity significantly raises the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia. But solutions are available, and they start with recognizing the primary reason for obesity. Here's what experts say. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 1

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Obese#Snack Foods#Americans#Covid#Harvard Medical School#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have Cramps in 1 of These 4 Places, Get Inside Immediately, Experts Say

Getting a cramp in any part of your body is never pleasant, but it's easy to brush it off as only a mild nuisance that's no big deal and carry on with your day. However, doctors say that experiencing cramps in certain areas of your body could mean that something more serious is on the horizon. They warn that if you have cramps in any of these four spots on a warm summer day, you need to get indoors immediately. To see which body parts you should monitor for cramps in the heat, read on.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Make This Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Drink To Detox Your Body

The human body is bombarded with toxins every single day. It is in the air at work and the yard at home. When your body is overwhelmed with these everyday toxins, it can lead to numerous negative heath conditions including cancer. The best course of action to take to protect your health is to help your body heal by reducing inflammation and detoxifying.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
HealthPosted by
Tyla

Doctor Explains Why Women Should Never Pee In The Shower

Shower pee-ers, where are you? We know you walk among us. If anything, it might be easier to ask who doesn’t pee in the shower, as a survey by Shape magazine found a whopping 80 per cent of us have made our shower water a little more golden. But one...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

People with vitamin B12 deficiency were three times more likely to be suffering this problem. Feeling depressed can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, a study finds. People with a vitamin B12 deficiency are three times more likely to be experiencing ‘melancholic’ depression. Melancholic depression mostly involves depressed mood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy