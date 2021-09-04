Georgia vs. Clemson Live Stream: Time, How To Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Live

Live from Bank of America Stadium, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs battle the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in this must-see college football matchup!. Two top-five teams meeting in the first week of the college football season? We’ll take it! The 2020 season didn’t go as planned for the Bulldogs. For the first time since 2016, Georgia didn’t win the Eastern Division of the SEC, losing to both Alabama and Florida to finish with an 8-2 record. Clemson, on the other hand, was one win away from advancing to the national championship game but came up short against Ohio State. What does 2021 have in store for these two storied programs? We’re about to find out.