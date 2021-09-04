CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mary Miley

By Crain Funeral Home
an17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of Pine died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her residence. She worked for several years at Hammond State School as an aid and later at Campbell’s in Lumberton. She enjoyed relaxing, cooking for her family and gardening. Survived by:. Husband: Homer Jarrell of Pine. Daughter and son...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammond State School#Campbell#Crain Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituariestheflorencecitizen.com

Mary Miesler

My wife, Mary Miesler, was born in Youngstown, New York on the 21st of June 1943. She passed away on Friday, the 13th of August 2021, from natural causes. As a precocious baby girl, just two years old, she traveled with her mother, west to California where she was raised in the town of Hayward. While attending kindergarten, grammar school, and on into high school, she was often seen wearing a skirt with cowboy boots on those little legs. She was, in essence, a young girl with a free spirit that remained with her into adulthood. With this independent streak, she soon found herself working and living as an adult and having to navigate that responsibility.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Daughter wants needy mom to back off

Dear Amy: I am a 26-year-old married woman who is struggling to tell my mom to back off!. My husband (of three years) and I love to waste a weekend or two a month just being alone together, without the chaos of friends or family. My mom calls me every...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).
ObituariesPosted by
The Guardian

Donald Zec obituary

In Fleet Street, the golden age was always a generation ago. Donald Zec, who has died aged 102, belonged to a newspaper world so distant that there may now be no one left to judge whether it was golden or not. He joined the Daily Mirror 83 years ago and by the 1950s, when Rupert Murdoch was a wayward undergraduate, he was a star turn on what was then the biggest-selling daily in the western world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy