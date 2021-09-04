Paws on patrol: Clermont police introduce new bomb sniffing K9, Juno

Clermont police introduce new bomb sniffing K9, Juno Bad guys beware. Juno is on the beat in Clermont.

CLERMONT, Fla. — Bad guys beware. Juno is on the beat in Clermont.

The Clermont Police Department got its second police K-9, Juno, this week.

Juno will be partnered with K-9 Officer Farzati, who has 12 years of experience with the department.

Juno is a year and a half old European Chocolate Labrador and will be part of the Clermont Police Department’s first ever Nitrate Detection Team.

Officer said Farzati and Juno have received extensive training in nitrate detection to locate numerous common odors that are associated with homemade and commercial grade bombs.

“We are confident that K-9 Officer Farzati and K-9 Juno will continue to enhance the quality of life in the City of Clermont by working cooperatively with the community to prevent crime and reduce fear,” police said.

Officials said the new team will allow Clermont police and surrounding law enforcement agencies to help safely and effectively manage bomb threats and search common grounds on large-scale events for potential explosive devices.

The team will also help ensure local schools are safe by having a presence on campuses.

Officials said Juno is also able to deploy prior to any dignitary’s arrival to help ensure a safe visit.

Outside of K-9 Juno’s explosive training, she is also trained in human and scent tracking.

Juno’s tracking allows her to assist in locating lost children and dementia patients who may have wondered away from home or treatment facilities.

