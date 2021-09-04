CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama-Miami football 2021 live stream (9/4) How to watch online, TV info, time

By Creg Stephenson
The Alabama Crimson Tide meets the Miami Hurricanes in college football 2021 action Saturday, Sept. 4, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game, part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, will be live streamed via fubo TV. The Crimson Tide went 13-0 and won the College Football Playoff National Championship last...

