Alabama-Miami football 2021 live stream (9/4) How to watch online, TV info, time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom on Wednesday, the third day of Mercer week. Below is everything he said in his final media availability of game week. "I think several years ago, it was the sixth or seventh game of the year, we just beat Texas A&M and people started talking about our team, and I had to bring everyone’s attention to what I refer to as ‘rat poison.’ So now, we’ve basically played one half of one game, aight. We went ahead 27-0 in the game and then it was basically 17-13 after that with two stops inside the 5-yard line. We didn’t maintain our intensity in the game. We were affected by the scoreboard. We haven’t proven that we can play for 60 minutes. Then we come out on Monday and were really not ready to practice. I guess because of respect we have for the opponent, I don’t really know all that. Or maybe it’s what they read on social media or in the media or whatever after one half of a game this season. Then it was hot yesterday.