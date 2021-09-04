CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou vs. Central Michigan: Five things to watch

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pieces are in place for Missouri’s offense to be more explosive with second-year starting quarterback Connor Bazelak in command and surrounded by a mix of veterans and newcomers at the playmaker positions. Can the Tigers unleash an effective vertical passing game? Will we see much from slot receiver and Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper? He’s considered questionable with a lower-leg injury but looked good to go in Tuesday’s open practice. Can running backs Tyler Badie and Elijah Young form a potent tandem? Will the offensive line hold up with new starters at the tackle positions? As for matchups, Eli Drinkwitz’s offense will face far bigger challenges this season, but the Tigers better block No.

