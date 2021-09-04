CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former FBI Agent Says 9-11 Hijackers had U.S.-based support

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two of the 9-11 hijackers probably had a U.S.-based support network, according to a former FBI agent. Danny Gonzalez worked on “Operation Encore,” the still-secret investigation into the two Saudi hijackers who were based in San Diego. Gonzalez told CBS News he’s confident the records of that operation will show the hijackers had help.

