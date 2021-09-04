CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ronson Celebrates Marrying Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday: 'Forever and Ever Yours'

By Greta Bjornson, Abigail Adams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music producer confirmed on Saturday that he and the actress, 35, are married in a heartfelt Instagram post for his 46th birthday. "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Ronson wrote Saturday alongside a smiling shot of the happy couple walking hand-in-hand away from the altar.

