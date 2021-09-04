CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Wagoner HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 degrees. * WHERE...Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

