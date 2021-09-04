Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

TOKYO — In what is already being called one of the greatest games in goalball history, Team USA took on Brazil in the semifinals at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Thursday night at Makuhari Messe Hall was the second time the two teams would go up against one another in Tokyo, having played in the opening round. The U.S. narrowly won that game in a score of 6-4. In Rio, Team USA and Brazil played for third, with the South American team leaving empty-handed. Five of the six U.S. players on this team were there for the bronze medal match in 2016.