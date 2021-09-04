CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

 6 days ago

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship in Rwanda. Costello played at Michigan State and then briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season. Ivory Coast will face defending champion Tunisia who beat Cape Verde by an identical score of 75-65. In a battle of former NBA centers, Tunisia’s Salah Mejri helped contain Cape Verde’s Walter “Edy” Tavares by scoring 14 points and blocking five shots. Mejri played four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.

