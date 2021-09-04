Manheim Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing Coatesville Police Officer
COATESVILLE, PA — Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Michael White, 20, of Manheim, PA, for stabbing Coatesville Police Officer William Cahill at a Turkey Hill in Coatesville on September 3, 2021. Cahill and his partner were responding to the report of a theft by an employee when the defendant attacked him with a knife. Cahill, a 35-year veteran law enforcement officer, suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face. He was transported to Reading Hospital, underwent surgery, and is expected to be released today.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0