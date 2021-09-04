Manheim Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing Coatesville Police Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run still under investigation since June. Authorities state that on June 1, 2021, at 10:32 am, an unknown person operating a 2021 gray Ford F-150 pickup was traveling on East Duncannon Avenue towards Rising Sun Avenue when it went around stopped traffic and proceeded through a red light striking a motorcyclist operated by a 34-year-old male who was fatally injured during the impact. The operator of the pickup fled the location onto the 200 Block of East Ashdale Street towards C Street.