Coatesville, PA

Manheim Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing Coatesville Police Officer

 6 days ago
COATESVILLE, PA — Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Michael White, 20, of Manheim, PA, for stabbing Coatesville Police Officer William Cahill at a Turkey Hill in Coatesville on September 3, 2021. Cahill and his partner were responding to the report of a theft by an employee when the defendant attacked him with a knife. Cahill, a 35-year veteran law enforcement officer, suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face. He was transported to Reading Hospital, underwent surgery, and is expected to be released today.

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

