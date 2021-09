Genshin Impact (Free) is set for a great rest of the year with the upcoming online concert in October and the first collaboration update coming this week. Genshin Impact 2.1 follows the big 2.0 update that brought in a new region, PS4/PS5 cross save with other platforms, and more. This week, miHoYo will bring Aloy from Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn to the game on PlayStation platforms with a roll out for every platform coming in 2.2. If you do get Aloy on PS4 or PS5, you can access her on any other platform. Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara also join in with Genshin Impact 2.1. You will also be able to fish across Teyvat to produce fish meat, earn rewards, and more at the fishing Association.