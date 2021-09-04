Acai Isn’t Just for Smoothie Bowls, Try it in These Gluten-Free Roasted Vegetables
Before acai bowls became popular in North America, they were trending in Brazil where this superfood berry originated. Known there as acai na tigela, meaning acai in the bowl, these thick, icy acai mixtures are typically sold in a cup or a bowl and eaten with a spoon. But despite the fact that acai is now widely known in North America, it’s still primarily used in smoothie bowls and smoothies. But like any flavorful berry, acai can be used for savory dishes too, such as in this Acai-Balsamic Glazed Roasted Vegetable Bowl.www.yogajournal.com
