CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Acai Isn’t Just for Smoothie Bowls, Try it in These Gluten-Free Roasted Vegetables

By The Clean Eating Team
Yoga Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore acai bowls became popular in North America, they were trending in Brazil where this superfood berry originated. Known there as acai na tigela, meaning acai in the bowl, these thick, icy acai mixtures are typically sold in a cup or a bowl and eaten with a spoon. But despite the fact that acai is now widely known in North America, it’s still primarily used in smoothie bowls and smoothies. But like any flavorful berry, acai can be used for savory dishes too, such as in this Acai-Balsamic Glazed Roasted Vegetable Bowl.

www.yogajournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten Free#Roasted Vegetables#Fatty Acids#Roasting#Food Drink#Amazonian#Pine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recipe of the Day: Loaded Potato Soup

Sure, the season may officially be called autumn, but the months of September, October, November and December may as well be called soup season in our book. From chicken noodle and chili to beer cheese, minestrone and everything in between, we cannot get enough soups and stews in the fall. And while those soups are all fine and good and comforting, there’s one soup that may just be the MVP of fall comfort foods: Loaded Potato Soup.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Best Cherry Banana Smoothie Recipe: This Delicious Dairy-Free Banana Cherry Smoothie Has No Refined Sugar

Cherries are not only delicious, but also full of an antioxidant called anthocyanins, which help reduce heart disease, cancer and inflammation. Cherries are one of a few food sources that contain melatonin, a hormone that helps maintains the body's circadian rhythm (sleep cycles). Because cherries are high in vitamins C, E and folate, they're great when you crave something sweet.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Chicken Cacciatore

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This chicken cacciatore recipe is easy to make with your choice of veggies and simmered in a flavorful garlic-herb tomato sauce. Easy to make in either the Instant Pot, Crock-Pot or on the stovetop and delicious served over pasta or polenta.
RecipesOne Green Planet

30-Minute Tortillas [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

100 gram/3.5 ounces gluten-free plain white flour without gums, whisked in a medium bowl so there are no lumps. Put the salt in the water and bring to a rolling boil. Once the water is boiling, add the flour to the pot and immediately take it off the stove. Whisk...
Food & Drinkswincountry.com

Gluten Free Sandwich

I recently discovered that he has a bit of an intolerance for dairy and gluten…so my wife and I have been working on trying to fine tune my diet in order for me to feel much healthier. Now, this wasn’t exactly the last 8-9 days while on vacation but we did our best! Sandwiches are something that I LOVE and I was afraid I would lose them because of the intolerance. However, we found some GREAT gluten free bread and dairy free cheese as well! Here’s where we got creative with condiments and toppings. We made it a club, so we got some thicker slices of turkey and ham. With that, we used some dairy free cheese slices along with sliced cucumbers, spring mix and tomatoes. If you are packing this as a lunch for work, I would recommend putting the maters on the side so they don’t make the bread soggy! Usually I use mustard and mayo, but I changed it up by using a hummus a spread…and OH MY! SO GOOD! Very simple but easy. Despite what ppl may say, being gluten or dairy free doesn’t have to be boring! Stay tuned for more gluten free recipes!
Educationspoonuniversity.com

A College Student’s Essentials For Being Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free on Campus

Figuring out what to eat while away from home can be difficult in itself, but add being gluten-free and dairy-free to the equation and figuring out a solution becomes that much harder. On college campuses, where cheesy late-night pizzas and gluten-filled Ramen noodles are the norm, not being able to eat these things can leave you feeling — literally and figuratively — hungry.
Food & Drinkslexiscleankitchen.com

Gluten-Free Funfetti Cookies

If you like buttery, chewy and soft cookies that are speckled full of sprinkles and also happen to be gluten-free with a dairy-free paleo option, then you are going to love these Gluten-free Funfetti Cookies! They are simple to prepare using only a handful of ingredients and you only need a bowl and a spoon to make the dough!
Corbett, ORpdxfoodpress.com

A favorite recipe, gluten-free goodness, and High Holidays

Looking for a gluten-free side? At our Corbett, South Waterfront, and World Trade Center locations, we now offer more plant-based sides like ginger-lime carrots and spice roasted cauliflower with golden raisins. Our mission is making great local foods from scratch for everyone to enjoy, regardless of dietary needs or choices.
Recipesvegnews.com

The Perfect Gluten-Free Vegan Waffles

Upgrade your brunch game with these dreamy waffles from the Dreena’s Kind Kitchen cookbook. Top with peanut butter, fresh berries, and vegan whipped cream to make them even dreamier. Preheat waffle maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Into a blender, add yogurt and banana and blend until smooth. In a mixing...
Food & Drinkssimplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free No-Bake S’Mores Cake

S’mores over a campfire … sounds delicious but way too hot! Unless you’re in a state that is typically a tundra year-round and now your summer is mild, then I don’t see why you would want to have a campfire right now. It. Is. HOT. Like, melt on the way from your air-conditioned house to your car kind of hot. And although s’mores are the quintessential summer treat, right now (at least here in Florida) I can’t handle a traditional outdoor s’more! So instead, I’m using the key ingredients in a s’more – marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate – to create a chilly dessert with this Gluten-Free No-Bake S’Mores Cake.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Unicorn Protein Donuts [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Preheat the oven to 360°F. Add milk & yogurt and whisk together before adding melted cooled butter, and whisk again. Sift in flour, protein, and baking powder and mix until just combined ( a few lumps are ok) Place in silicone or greased non-stick doughnut pan. Bake for approx 14...
Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

Don’t Judge a Smoothie by Its Color

Erick Smith subscribes to the theory that you eat with your eyes. And when you look at a green smoothie, your brain has a knee-jerk reaction and asks two questions. What’s in it? And it may be healthy, but how bad must it taste?. Smith laughs as he watches customers’...
Recipespurewow.com

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

According to food writer Katarina Cermelj, “a perfect blueberry muffin has to be quick to whip up, have a beautifully domed, caramelized top, be absolutely loaded with blueberries and have a moist, tender crumb.” We tend to agree—fortunately, this recipe for gluten-free blueberry muffins (from her new cookbook, Baked to Perfection) ticks all those boxes.
Recipesclevelandclinic.org

Recipe: Oven Roasted Vegetables

The great part about this recipe is that you don’t have to do any special shopping for it! Simply take a look at your veggie inventory at home and roast whatever you find!
Recipesmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Websites For Finding Healthy Gluten-Free and Vegan Recipes

Sometimes, having a dietary requirement or restriction can make it tricky to know how to eat healthily. Whether it’s a gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, or vegan diet you’re after, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found online. Here are the top five culinary websites for you to find dietary-friendly healthy recipes.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

There may no better way to enjoy the pumpkin spice season than with these gooey, chocolaty fresh baked cookies from HealthyGirl Kitchen. Pair with a cup of your favorite vegan milk or a mug of dairy-free cocoa, and get cozy. What you need:. ½ cup applesauce. ¾ cup coconut sugar.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Berry and Chia Pudding Smoothie [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Place all the ingredients for the Chia pudding in a bowl and stir to combine. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes or overnight if possible. Stir it a couple of times during the waiting to make sure the seeds are evenly distributed. Blend everything for the berry layer together until...

Comments / 0

Community Policy