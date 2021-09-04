CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Review: Michelangelo Frammartino’s ‘The Hole’ is both gorgeous and frustrating [Grade: B]

By Roberto Ruggio
awardswatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelangelo Frammartino stunned the arthouse world in 2010 with his marvelous Le quattro volte, a beautiful and poignant meditation on the cycle of life. After a long hiatus, during which Frammartino has kept his post as university professor in Milan and has unsuccessfully tried to complete another film, Il Buco (The Hole) was finally announced in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Bologna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Giving Life to a Lost Community in ‘Three Minutes – A Lengthening’ [Venice Review]

A poetic meditation on film, history, and loss, “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” gives a glimpse into a lost world and then unpacks just how much can be learned from that brief fragment. While on a grand tour of Europe in 1938, David Kurtz, a Polish-American man, traveled to Nasielsk, the town of his birth, and brought with him a 16mm camera filled with Kodachrome, a novelty at the time. He took three minutes of footage there that was embedded in a larger film of his travels and, like many such films, it sat forgotten in a basement for years. Around 2009, David’s grandson Glenn Kurtz rediscovered the footage and recognized that the once-ordinary film was now an extraordinary historical document – the only remaining visual record of a Jewish community that was annihilated in the Holocaust.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘The Hand of God’ is Paolo Sorrentino’s sublime masterpiece [Grade: A]

“Thank you to my sources of inspiration: Federico Fellini, Talking Heads, Martin Scorsese and Diego Armando Maradona.”. When Paolo Sorrentino went on stage to accept the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for The Great Beauty on March 2, 2014, he mentioned two great film masters, one of most beloved and respected music bands in the world, and arguably the greatest soccer player of all time. Why on earth would a film director thank a sportsman in an acceptance speech for an Oscar, many would wonder.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘True Things’ cements Harry Wootliff as the master of new British drama [Grade: A-]

Three years after premiering her BAFTA-nominated debut feature, Only You, British filmmaker Harry Wootliff returns to the festival circuit with True Things, a mature and enticing film, suitable for a sophomore project by one of Britain’s rising stars. Centered around a thirtysomething benefits office worker named Katie (Ruth Wilson) and her humdrum existence, the film cleverly uses the familiar melodramatic tropes to its advantage. Of course, it has to do with a man – a handsome but unreachable man – that would wrench Katie out of her self-effacing day of life. Tom Burke, who translates his attractively brusque persona from Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, plays the nameless guy on welfare whose words of love devotion are always followed by disappearances and dismissal.
Theater & Danceawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a visceral but ultimately uneven chaotic time-travel horror [Grade: C+]

Carnaby Street. Regent Street. Oxford Street. Piccadilly Circus. The West End. These are all areas of London, and they’re all part of or adjacent to Soho, the legendary neighborhood that defined the age of Swinging London during the 1960s, when the heart of the English capital went from gloomy, grey, dull to bright, exciting and eccentric. Mary Quant, the Beatles, the mods, sexual liberation become symbols of the changing capital, and they still are part of the national culture.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg seethe in the Mexican heat of Michel Franco’s ‘Sundown’ [Grade: B]

Michel Franco returns to the Lido just one year after his New Order won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, premiering his latest which also reunites him with Tim Roth after having done Chronic in 2015. Unfolding from a script Franco wrote with the British actor in mind, Sundown paints a disquieting portrait of a (white) middle-class family disintegrating as their summer holiday turns sour.
EntertainmentMUBI

Venice Dispatch: Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” Villeneuve’s “Dune,” and Frammartino’s “Il buco”

There’s something uniquely thrilling about watching an old master spin their formulas and leitmotivs to create something that feels novel, enrapturing, and heart-shaking. Such was the case with Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, one of the strongest entries in a remarkably solid official competition lineup (yes, it’s only day three here on the Lido, but the quality of the works unveiled thus far is already a notch superior to what we’d been shown last year—and here’s hoping the lucky streak will keep on giving in the coming days). Written and directed by Schrader, his follow-up to his last Venice entry—the 2018 First Reformed—The Card Counter is an assaultive, unflinching piece of filmmaking in which a man’s path to atonement doubles as a reminder of a horrific stain in America’s history, and a vitriolic takedown of the military culture that enabled it.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Michelangelo Frammartino Made a Movie in the One Place on Earth Where Google Street Won’t Go

Michaelangelo Frammartino was 700 meters deep inside the Bifurto Abyss, a vast cave in southern Italy, when a sudden flood trapped him there. The filmmaker and amateur speleologist, who was in the process of shooting his new movie “Il Buco,” wasn’t too worried. “Everything was under control,” he said in a recent interview over Zoom. “We could have just waited until the end of the flooding but the media asked for a real-time rescue. We arrived outside the cave and it was strange.” He felt that the TV reporters embellished the rescue to play up a nonexistent drama, which struck an...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Hand of God’: Sorrentino’s Sultry Coming-of-Age Tale is Filled With Poignancy and Familiarity [Venice]

I have just seen Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” a sultry, highly personal, if at times dramatically familiar coming-of-age film that exposes the best and the worst traits of the Italian filmmaker. At 16, Sorrentino came home to find his parents dead, killed by a carbon monoxide leak. On the night of the tragedy, Sorrentino went to a football stadium, watching his hero Diego Maradona play the local team, Napoli. After the coldly detached statements of “The Great Beauty,” “Youth,” and “Il Divo,” Sorrentino has more or less substituted that voice for a youthfully conventional coming-of-age story. Set in his native Napoli in the late ’80s, Sorrentino casts (Timothee Chalamet lookalike) Filippo Scotti as his alter ego, Fabietto. Toni Servillo plays his dad. Think “Cinema Paradiso” but sultrier. All the Italian stereotypes are here — the large noisy family, the football watching, the oddball characters, the sexual awakenings. It’s all richly photographed by Daria D'Antonio’s evocative photography — many of the frames in this film have such a rich warmth to them. When tragedy strikes, Fabietto, much like Sorrentino did, finds refuge in cinema. It’s not much of a spoiler to say that he will end up becoming this big shot director and winning an Oscar. Despite the familiarity, the end-result is raw and, on a moment to moment basis, compulsively watchable, but I at times wished Sorrentino refrained from the caricatures that come with such autobiographical trappings. [B]
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Review: Xavier Giannoli’s ‘Lost Illusions’

Period drama has a bad name, especially period drama drawn from literary classics, but there is a European tradition of grand historical films that match their sources’ canonical status with the cinematic strengths of narrative sweep and visual opulence. Think The Leopard as a peerless example: Visconti’s masterpiece is a tribute to Giuseppe di Lampedusa’s novel, but a tribute paid between equals. Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions (Les Illusions Perdues), in competition at the Venice Film Festival, stands proudly with that tradition. Lost Illusions takes as its text the novel by Honoré de Balzac, originally written as a serial between 1837 and...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Netflix’s ‘7 Prisoners’ is a tension-filled tale of morality [Grade: B+]

7 Prisoners is a well-rounded, tense second feature from director Alexandre Moratto. Produced by renowned Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, known for his iconic, Rio-set film City of God and whose latest film The Two Popes was also on Netflix. But it was through the film’s other producer, Ramin Bahrani, that 7 Prisoners landed a deal at Netflix. It’s likely that Moratto’s film could be Brazil’s Oscar entry for 2022’s upcoming ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Review: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s ‘Reflection’

Ukrainian multi-hyphenate Valentyn Vasyanovych returns to the Venice Film Festival with competition title Reflection (Vidblysk). Like his 2019 drama Atlantis, which won best film in the Horizons section and was Ukraine’s 2020 Oscar entry, Reflection takes a stark look at the horrors of the Russian-Ukraine war. While Atlantis was set in 2025, after the imagined end of the ongoing war, this is set in 2014, the first year of the conflict. Ukrainian surgeon Serhiy (Roman Lutskyi) is attempting to deal with the challenges of his work, and seems uncomfortable when spending time with his daughter, ex-wife and her new partner....
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: ‘Freaks Out’ is an electrifying and spectacular WWII adventure [Grade: B+]

September 1943. Fulvio, Cencio, Mario and Matilde live in suburban Rome, and they work for a man named Israel. They work for his circus: Fulvio is a particularly furry man, with superhuman force; Cencio is a light-skinned young man whose ability is to be an insect whisperer; Mario is short, kind and almost childlike, and he can attract metal objects thanks to his magnetism; Matilde is a fragile and vulnerable teenager who can’t afford to be touched by anyone, due to her electrocution power. Their show is magical, and Israel acts like a father to them: he cares for them and protects them from danger. Everything changes when Nazis get to Rome, forcing them to move out. Israel’s sudden disappearance further complicates things: what can they do? Where can they go? Some members of the group think it would be a good idea to join the other circus in town, run by Nazi officer Franz, a six-fingered man who, using ether, can see into the future. Franz knows that Germany is bound to lose the war, and to his officer brother’s contrary opinion, has a plan that can revert the destinies of an entire continent.
MoviesScreendaily

‘America Latina’: Venice Review

The D’Innocenzo brothers deliver their most accessible film yet in this psychological thriller starring Elio Germano. Dir/scr. Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo. Italy/France. 2021. 92 mins. Perhaps the hottest directorial property to emerge from Italy in the last five years, the D’Innocenzo brothers parade their talent engagingly, though perhaps without breaking...
Moviesawardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Asghar Farhadi hits a humanistic high with ‘A Hero’ [Grade: A]

Asghar Farhadi’s latest is one of his best, blending moral complications and social commentary to deliver an intellectual and emotional experience with a screenplay that should land on end-of-year best lists. Known for his knack for moral dilemmas that haunt the lives of his characters, Asghar Farhadi’s latest continues the...
MoviesNewsTimes

Argentina's Varsovia Films, Aleph Cine Team on Romina Paula Project 'Gente de noche'

Argentina’s Aleph Cine, led by Fernando Sokolowicz, one of the country’s most established film producers, has taken an undisclosed co-production stake in Romina Paula’s project “Gente de noche” (“People by Night”), produced by New Argentine Cinema icon Diego Dubcovsky at Varsovia Films. Selected for San Sebastian Festival’s 9th Europe-Latin America...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Another World’ Is Another Complex Capitalism Critique From Filmmaker Stéphane Brizé [Venice Review]

Stéphane Brizé’s “Another World” could make for a worthy conclusion to an unofficial trilogy on contemporary economic relations, following the French filmmaker’s recent efforts “The Measure of a Man” and “At War.” Each work deploys the empathy machine of cinema to demonstrate the brokenness of a system powered by a dehumanizing focus on profits over all else, albeit leveling that critique from a different vantage point at each step along the way. Taken individually, each is undoubtedly impressive and stands on its own. Yet when analyzed as a triptych, the mastery of Brizé as both artist and thinker emerges.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Venice Film Festival awards predictions: Who’s taking home the Golden Lion and Volpi Cups?

The 78th Venice Film Festival has nearly come to an end. It’s been a long, stressful but exciting year for the festival: 21 films in just ten days, some big world premieres (in and out of competition), a general atmosphere of love for film after one of cinema’s darkest times. It feels like we’re going back to normal, or entering a new normal, and we’re all glad about it, despite quite a few ticketing issues that sparked controversy at the Lido.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

France Stages Rare National Tribute To Film Icon Belmondo

Thousands turned out Thursday in Paris to honour Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film icon who helped define French identity for six decades, with President Emmanuel Macron offering an emotional farewell to the star who died this week aged 88. France has been cast into mourning by the death of Belmondo, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy