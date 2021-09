Perhaps the most controversial twist in the 13-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in 2013's Iron Man 3, when it was revealed that Ben Kingsley's Mandarin wasn't actually a villain at all, but rather an actor named Trevor Slatter who was hired to play a fake version of the Mandarin. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings deals with the story of the actual Mandarin villain, as well as his Ten Rings organization, making Slattery even more of a joke. Rather than ignore the character, however, Shang-Chi actually utilizes Trevor Slattery as part of its story, bringing him back into the MCU fold for the first time in eight years.