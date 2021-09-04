5 Takeaways from the Global Press Event for ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a vibrant and epic cinematic event the likes of which we haven’t seen since the original Iron Man. The introduction of Shang Chi into the MCU represents a pivot for Marvel as they begin to blaze a path forward into this new phase of storytelling for the studio. The multiverse, the slow and steady integration of mutants, and now the integration of a legendary hero which represents so much more to the Asian community are all part of this windy path that began post-Avengers: Endgame. During the global press conference for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, much ground was covered but here are five takeaways from that event.awardswatch.com
Comments / 0