San Francisco, CA

Saturday Links: Wildfire Smoke Continues to Haze Air Around San Francisco

SFist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Moderate" air quality levels still hang above the SF sky. Though Karla the Fog and cooler weather did help clear up some of the haze from wildfire smoke. [Twitter/BAAQMD]. Some emergency service call lines were temporarily unavailable yesterday in San Francisco. Those calling services like 311 and 911 began reporting problems early Friday morning, which the City later confirmed, saying that there was a temporary outage, which was later resolved. [ABC7]

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

