Saturday Links: Wildfire Smoke Continues to Haze Air Around San Francisco

"Moderate" air quality levels still hang above the SF sky. Though Karla the Fog and cooler weather did help clear up some of the haze from wildfire smoke. [Twitter/BAAQMD]. Some emergency service call lines were temporarily unavailable yesterday in San Francisco. Those calling services like 311 and 911 began reporting problems early Friday morning, which the City later confirmed, saying that there was a temporary outage, which was later resolved. [ABC7]