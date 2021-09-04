CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Highlights from Hegeman: Labor Day and the American spirit

By Dan Hegeman
maryvilleforum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Sept. 6, the United States will celebrate Labor Day, a holiday honoring the service of workers throughout history. It’s a time for many of us to take a break, enjoy a long weekend and be thankful for family, friends and other loved ones. It is also a time for us to reflect on the importance of the hardworking Americans who, through grit and determination, keep this country running day after day.

www.maryvilleforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hegeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Child Labor#Americans#New York City#Congress#Capitol#State Capitol Building#District State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Week

Millions of Americans are losing jobless benefits on Labor Day

More than seven million unemployed people are losing jobless benefits Monday as three federal programs for people who lost work during the pandemic expire. Another three million people are losing a $300 weekly boost to their state unemployment benefits. While President Joe Biden has said states can use federal relief...
New York City, NYlongislandadvance.net

Labor Day: Appreciating the American workforce

When we think of Labor Day, most of us think of barbecues, picnics, and the beginning of a new school year. However, Labor Day is about more than just savoring the last few days of summer. Labor Day is a chance to directly acknowledge the contributions and accomplishments of the American workforce. While this day of observance is now deeply ingrained in modern society, making Labor Day a national holiday was a challenge, one that reflects the countless struggles that organized labor has endured throughout American history.
Logan County, WVPosted by
NBC News

Kim Kelly Labor Day lessons from the American union movement's hidden history

Last week marked the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest labor uprising in U.S. history. In 1921, around 10,000 coal miners in Logan County, West Virginia, who had been trying to unionize with the United Mine Workers of America went to war against about 3,000 coal bosses, state police, private security forces and scabs. For five long, bloody days, those miners in their red bandannas — the Red Neck Army, as they called themselves — held the line, fighting like hell for their futures and their families. Over a million shots were fired, over a dozen people died, the coal bosses dropped bombs and poison gas on mining camps, and the conflict ended only because of federal intervention. Blair Mountain was a pivotal moment in U.S. labor history and a hallowed chapter in the struggle for workers’ rights.
Marathon, FLkeysweekly.com

LABOR DAY: RECOGNIZING AMERICAN WORKERS SINCE 1894

Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894, and it came about in response to one of the most dismal chapters in the saga of the American worker. From History.com: “In the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories, and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.” Working conditions were often abysmal as well.
Labor IssuesThe Ledger

Labor Day celebrates working class, substance of ‘American exceptionalism’

The claim I’ve heard is that the U.S. is the only industrialized nation on the planet without a “working class.”. What’s usually meant by this is not the denial of the obvious, but rather that all Americans, in one way or another, due to the upward mobility factors here, think of themselves as “middle class”: transiently wage workers, but eventually becoming their own bosses or the bosses of others.
Celebrationswhitewaterbanner.com

Happy Labor Day from the Banner

Editor’s note: The following information is from Wikipedia. Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September in any given year (i.e. a single day from September 1 through September 7) to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.[1][2][3] It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend.
Boone County, WVwfxrtv.com

Annual Labor Day picnic highlights Mountain State’s history

RACINE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia labor leaders reflected on the state’s union history at the annual Labor Day celebration in Boone County. This picnic celebrates the achievements of labor unions and workers. This year, they also highlighted the Battle of Blair Mountain’s centennial and how it paved the way for workers today.
U.S. PoliticsSignalsAZ

This Day In History, September 9th, 2021 – “Washington and the Capital”

It was just 230 years ago today, September 9, 1791, when the District of Columbia, was officially titled Washington D.C. Sadly, our first official and Constitutional President never served in Washington D.C., though he would later lay the cornerstone for the United States Capital. In the end, on this date, Congress felt it befitting to name the soon Capital after our esteemed Founding Father.
PoliticsNiagara Gazette

Poll: Americans less positive about civil liberties

Ten years after the 9/11 attacks, Americans were reasonably positive about the state of their rights and liberties. Today, after 20 years, not as much. That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that builds on work conducted in 2011, one decade after the pivotal moment in U.S. history. Some questions were also asked on polls conducted in 2013 and 2015.
Fort Worth, TXmaryvilleforum.com

Local man elected American Angus delegate

FORT WORTH, Texas — Donald Laughlin of Guilford, Missouri, was elected to serve as a representative at the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, which will be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. According to a press release, fellow St. Joseph Missouri American Angus Association members...
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

Pandemic unemployment benefits end for 7M Americans on Labor Day

President Biden blames delta variant for slowed hiring in August. President Joe Biden spoke Friday after America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a modest gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out.
Homelesshubcitytimes.com

From the Publisher: Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is a busy time for a lot of businesses. Stores, hopefully our local stores that give back to our community, are brimming with shoppers. Entertainment venues are bursting, and everyone is up and out for that final summer celebration. But what does Labor Day really mean? It...
Public Healthcobbcountycourier.com

U.S. Labor Secretary highlights COVID and the workforce in Labor Day statement

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh highlighted the effects of the COVID pandemic on the workforce in his Labor Day message. “We come to this second Labor Day of the ongoing pandemic having made great progress, and at the same time, acknowledging our continued losses. We honor the workers who, at great personal peril, have carried us this far. And we know that the dual project of defeating the coronavirus and rebuilding the economy is far from complete.
AmericasPosted by
CandysDirt

This Labor Day, 1 in 3 Americans is Concerned About Keeping Their Job

In light of the financial struggles faced by workers across the U.S. and in recognition of Labor Day, WalletHub conducted a nationally representative survey, which found that nearly 1 in 3 Americans worry about job security. In addition to examining how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Americans’ finances, WalletHub’s survey also took stock of people’s plans for Labor Day.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Survey Finds 51 Million Americans Traveling for Labor Day Holiday

A new survey showed that a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases and the rise of the Delta variant aren’t enough to keep Americans from traveling during the Labor Day holiday period. According to a study from ValuePenguin, 20 percent of respondents said they would travel for Labor Day—totaling 51 million...
Myrtle Beach, SCntvhoustonnews.com

Americans hit the beach on Labor Day weekend, despite COVID-19

Americans in San Diego and Myrtle Beach South Carolina marked the end of summer by hitting the beach over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The promise of a “normal” U.S. economy this summer, which kicked off with the June revival of restaurants, air travel and baseball games, is transforming into an uncertain fall of rising health and economic risks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy