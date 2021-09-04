Highlights from Hegeman: Labor Day and the American spirit
On Monday, Sept. 6, the United States will celebrate Labor Day, a holiday honoring the service of workers throughout history. It’s a time for many of us to take a break, enjoy a long weekend and be thankful for family, friends and other loved ones. It is also a time for us to reflect on the importance of the hardworking Americans who, through grit and determination, keep this country running day after day.www.maryvilleforum.com
