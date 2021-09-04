CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sight and Insight: “Paulina Peavy: An Etherian Channeler”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENIGMATIC ARTIST Paulina Peavy’s work, which was on view by appointment from June 1 to July 31 at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center in Venice, California, combines intellectual precision and painterly voluptuousness. In this gem of an exhibit, smartly curated by Laura Whitcomb, the art on the walls is complemented by multiple cases of print publications and costume items (e.g., handmade beaded leather masks) relevant to this recently “rediscovered” artist. Though small in scale, the show’s focus and substance are resonant and inspiring. Whitcomb situates Peavy’s imagery in the worlds of spiritualism and esoteric knowledge. The exhibit provides a rich introduction to the mix of ideas absorbed by this fascinating figure, who began her career in Southern California in the early 20th century.

