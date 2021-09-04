Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, will miss two games

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss the first two games of the 2021 season, including Saturday's opener against Penn State, after testing positive for COVID-19.

"To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to his Instagram story. "That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."

In addition to missing Saturday's game against Penn State, Chenal will also miss next week's scheduled game against Eastern Michigan.

Chenal recorded a Badgers-high three sacks in 2020, adding 46 tackles and earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

In addition to Chenal, cornerback Deron Harrell and linebacker Aaron Witt were unavailable for Saturday's game due to unspecified reasons.

The Badgers finished 4-3 last season, finishing third in the division.