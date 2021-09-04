CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, will miss two games

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoLEn_0bmlqOmB00
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss the first two games of the 2021 season, including Saturday's opener against Penn State, after testing positive for COVID-19.

"To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to his Instagram story. "That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."

In addition to missing Saturday's game against Penn State, Chenal will also miss next week's scheduled game against Eastern Michigan.

Chenal recorded a Badgers-high three sacks in 2020, adding 46 tackles and earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

In addition to Chenal, cornerback Deron Harrell and linebacker Aaron Witt were unavailable for Saturday's game due to unspecified reasons.

The Badgers finished 4-3 last season, finishing third in the division.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Penn State#Eastern Michigan#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLYardbarker

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett has custom football shorts

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their opener 31-29 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that didn’t appear to keep Natalie Buffett from having fun. Buffett, who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, posted some photos on her Instagram profile Thursday from the game. The photos showed her and her mother supporting Dak at Raymond James Stadium.
Kansas StateYardbarker

Kansas QB Jason Bean is the real deal

Kansas will probably struggle all season to win games, but they certainly are going to be fun to watch thanks to Jason Bean. Bean is a transfer from North Texas and exciting to watch as a dual threat quarterback. He has some serious wheels which were on display Friday night against Coastal Carolina.
NFLYardbarker

Wesley Tests Positive; Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cardinals had very few days since rookies reported to training camp on July 22 where they didn’t have anyone on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There was a stretch from Aug. 3-10 and then another beginning last Friday (Sept. 3) when cornerback Robert Alford was activated. However, the good feelings ended...
NFLmadison

Jim Polzin: How Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal hope to take the Wisconsin Badgers linebacker corps to a new level

Stop for a minute and consider how good of a run the University of Wisconsin football team has had at the inside linebacker position. Here are the combinations in the middle since the Badgers switched to a 3-4 defense leading into the 2013 campaign: Chris Borland and Conor O’Neill that season; Derek Landisch and Marcus Trotter the next; T.J. Edwards and Chris Orr in 2015; Edwards and Jack Cichy the following year; Edwards and Ryan Connelly in 2017 and ’18; Orr and Jack Sanborn two seasons ago, followed by Sanborn and Leo Chenal in 2020.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
College Sportschatsports.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Lane Kiffin will not making the trip to Atlanta after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19. The Ole Miss head coach confirmed reports on Saturday morning that he had contracted a breakthrough case, posting a statement on Twitter. Kiffin, along with the rest of the football program are fully vaccinated.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLSporting News

Cowboys' Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will be inactive for Buccaneers game

The Cowboys suffered a significant blow to their offense on Sunday when coach Mike McCarthy announced four-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin had tested positive for COVID-19. He will be inactive for Dallas' Thursday game against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. McCarthy said third-year lineman Connor McGovern, the Cowboys' third-round...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

SEC coach tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Week 1 matchup

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will miss the team’s season opener vs. Louisville due to testing positive for COVID-19. Kiffin announced the news via his Twitter account. “I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing over mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did,” Kiffin said. “I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game.”
Bellefonte, PAState College

The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Ball State at Penn State

THE OBLIGATORY PSU PREGAME SHOW: EPISODE 602 – BALL STATE AT PENN STATE. This Week’s Location: Axemann Brewery, 2042 Axemann Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. A stifling defensive effort marked by relentless pressure and timely turnovers, a superlative day from a punter who helped frustrate the opposition, and a gutsy offensive performance resulting in just enough points for the W. It sounds like a memorable myth from Penn State’s storied history, but the past came alive for the Nittany Lions last Saturday in their thrilling win over Wisconsin. Now, James Franklin’s 1-0 team is ranked No. 11 and coming home to face a Ball State team that struggled to defeat Western Illinois in front of 107,000 raucous returning friends and family.
Madison, WI247Sports

Penn State fans honor Brisker as Player of the Wisconsin Game

This past Saturday marked a return to the college football gridiron for the Nittany Lions as they opened up play on the road in Madison, Wisconsin against the Badgers. In front of a energetic Camp Randall crowd, it was once again a game that saw Penn State with consistently inconsistent play at times on both sides of the ball as the defense largely carried the team in the first half while the offense sputtered early on.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day impressed with Oregon's athleticism, speed

Ohio State is coming off a solid win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a 45-31 victory to start the season 1-0. It does not get any easier for the Buckeyes as one of the favorites to win the PAC-12 comes into town for Big Noon Kickoff. The No.12 Oregon Ducks.
Evanston, ILLantern

Northwestern Wildcats

2020 record: 7-2 Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald. After falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship in 2020, the Wildcats started off the 2021 season with a 38-21 loss to Michigan State. Northwestern could not hold back the rushing attack of Michigan State, which was led by junior running back Kenneth Walker III with 264 yards and four touchdowns. Northwestern will look to have a bounce-back game Saturday against Indiana State, which began its season with a 26-21 victory against Eastern Illinois.
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

PSU Football

Penn State Fans Will See Game Day Improvements at Beaver Stadium. For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Penn State fans will be allowed to pack Beaver Stadium as the Nittany... — PSU Football. When Penn State senior kicker Jordan Stout left four points off the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy