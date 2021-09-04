CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland's Starling Marte resting on Saturday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Marte will sit on Saturday afternoon after Skye Bolt was picked as Oakland's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 292 batted balls this season, Marte has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and a...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Starling Marte runs his way into record books

It is not hyperbolic to say that Starling Marte has had an impact upon the Oakland A’s that is unlike any that has been seen in major league history. He literally hit the ground running, and seemingly has not stopped during his time with the A’s. His running ways have...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Starling Marte hit in helmet by pitch, A's 'don't think it's a concussion'

A’s center fielder Starling Marte exited Friday’s game in the fifth inning shortly after being struck in the helmet by a fastball from Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Marte was not showing concussion symptoms and was removed for precaution, manager Bob Melvin said after the team’s 11-10 loss. Marte stayed...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Starling Marte 'doing all right,' not in A's lineup a day after HBP to helmet

Center fielder Starling Marte was “doing all right” but not in the A’s lineup Saturday a day after being hit in the helmet by a pitch against the Blue Jays, manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re still running him through some physical activity, that’s always something you want to do the...
MLBNBC Sports

Marte hit in head by Manoah pitch, leaves A's-Blue Jays game

Starling Marte exited the Athletics' game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Alek Manoah in the top of the fifth inning. Marte initially stayed in the game and scored a run on a two-run double...
MLBCBS Sports

A's Starling Marte hit in head with pitch, exits game later

A scary scene unfolded Friday night in Toronto when Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hit Athletics outfielder Starling Marte in the head with a fastball. That was 92.1 mph to the temple area. It appears that it got the helmet, at least. As noted on the broadcast, the A's were...
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Oakland A's announce Saturday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees, winners of 13 straight, and Oakland Athletics play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is 4:07 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York. Friday's game:Giancarlo Stanton blasts massive HR as Yankees roll...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cleveland's Wilson Ramos resting on Saturday afternoon

Cleveland Indians catcher Wilson Ramos is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Ramos will receive a breather after Austin Hedges was picked as Cleveland's starting catcher for Cal Quantrill. According to Baseball Savant on 113 batted balls this season, Ramos has produced a 11.5% barrel rate...
MLBnumberfire.com

San Francisco's Kris Bryant resting on Saturday

San Francisco Giants third baseman / outfielder Kris Bryant is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Bryant will be kept on San Francisco's bench after Alex Dickerson was chosen as Saturday's left fielder, Darin Ruf was shifted to first base, and Wilmer Flores was moved to third.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Resting Saturday

Seager will sit Saturday against Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Trea Turner will slide to shortstop with Mookie Betts moving in to start at second base. While that will be Saturday's arrangement, the arrival of Turner hasn't meaningfully cut into Seager's playing time, as his off day Saturday is just the second since Turner was acquired at the trade deadline.
MLBnumberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie is batting fifth in Sunday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Lowrie will handle designated hitting duties after Sean Murphy was rested on Sunday night. In a matchup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery, our models project Lowrie to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Luis Robert resting on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Robert will sit on Saturday night after Brian Goodwin was picked as Chicago's centerfielder. According to Baseball Savant on 119 batted balls this season, Robert has produced a 10.1% barrel rate and a .276...
MLBNBC Sports

How Marte's A's start compares to Rickey's numbers, approach

As quick as he is on the basepaths, that’s how fast Starling Marte has become an essential piece to the Athletics’ success. In the same breath, he’s being compared to the greatest base-stealer in MLB history: Rickey Henderson. On numbers alone, Marte leads the majors with 42 stolen bases this...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Enters Friday's game

Marte (hip) entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and played four innings at second base in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia. He went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic prior to the game that Marte's hip injury was not serious, adding that Marte would be available off the bench Friday. Marte is expected to start Saturday. It's interesting that Marte played second base, and not his usual home in center field. That could be due to the circumstances of the game, or perhaps the Diamondbacks want the oft-injured Marte playing a less stressful position. After the Diamondbacks waived Asdrubal Cabrera, at-bats are available at second and third base, though the team may want to give more regular infield work to players like Josh Rojas, Josh VanMeter and Drew Ellis.

