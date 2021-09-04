Strong start sends HSE past Avon
Hamilton Southeastern got off to an outstanding start in Hoosier Crossroads Conference play on Friday, taking care of Avon 40-13 at TCU Field. The Royals left no doubt in this game, scoring 20 points in each of the first two quarters to hold a 40-0 halftime lead. The first quarter belonged to Southeastern’s ground game, as it scored three rushing touchdowns. Blaine Wertz made a pair of medium-sized runs, with Owen Jones getting a six-yard score in between.readthereporter.com
