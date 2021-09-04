Greyhounds fall to Center Grove

Carmel endured a frustrating night on Friday, as Center Grove came into town and beat the Greyhounds 41-14 in their Metropolitan Conference opener. The defending Class 6A state champion Trojans led 10-0 after the first quarter, and held Carmel to negative rushing during the period. The ‘Hounds got back on track in the second period, as their defense stepped up and didn’t allow Center Grove any points. Meanwhile, Desmond Duffy got Carmel on the board by catching a two-yard pass from Lleyton Lukowski.