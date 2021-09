TRINITY — After a season-opening debacle against Providence Grove left East Davidson searching for answers, the Golden Eagles found several in Trinity last week. East reached the midpoint of the Randolph County portion of its schedule, and with its 37-22 victory over Wheatmore, positioned itself to start the season with a winning record if it can secure a win against the Bulldogs. The Eagles will complete the third leg of its non-conference slate this week before heading to Ledford for their annual rivalry game, and they will do so with full confidence after taking down the Warriors.