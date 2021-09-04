CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pipe Dreaming About Quake Remake as Good as Doom's

By Essays
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quake remaster at first glance is no big deal. But once you play it, suddenly everything becomes clear. The king is just waiting to return (like Doom once did), and this is the test. Are we up to it?. 25 years ago, I was playing Quake like everyone else....

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remakes#Id Software#Ost#Quake 4#Ranger#Ost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything we know about the Dead Space Remake

Rumors surrounding some form of a revival for the Dead Space franchise were bubbling for a while, with speculation of a remake, Dead Space 4, being tossed around by various sources. This beloved horror series started way back in 2008 with the original game and only got two sequels before EA famously closed down the development studio Visceral Games. Despite how poorly received the third game was, that hasn’t stopped people from wishing the series could return in the style of those first two entries.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The remake of Dead Space will be seen this August 31 in a streaming about its development

Fans of Dead Space who are looking forward to the new remake of the first installment by Motive Studio they have tomorrow August 31, 2021 an appointment with its developers through canal de Twitch of the company. And it is that those responsible have announced a special program in which a brief look at development of the new Dead Space and whose content has not yet been revealed.
Video GamesDestructoid

T-Minus 30 is a city-builder about escaping our doomed planet

A tight 30-minute gameplay loop is one way to keep late-night gaming sessions in check. I’ve been meaning to cover T-Minus 30, a game about building short-term cities to get as many folks off the planet as possible before it’s too late, but it fell off my to-do list. I’d probably miss the last rocket off Earth, too. “I’m forgetting something, aren’t I? Oh sh—!”
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Gamer Remakes SEGA’s Golden Axe Inside DOOM, and You Can Play the FPS Mod Now

SEGA’s Golden Axe, a side-scrolling arcade beat ’em up, was first released in 1989. Players control one of three warriors who try to take down the villain Death Adder. The dictator that has taken over the once peaceful land of Yuria, while killing their friend and partner, Alex. Several ports of the game were created, most notably on the SEGA Master System / Mega Drive / Genesis, but it has made its way into id Software’s DOOM. Read more for a short demo and how to play it yourself.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

AC: Valhalla With Harder Combat Option in Patch 1.3.1

Combat in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is about to become more challenging. Patch 1.3.1 will introduce - in addition to new content and fixes - the new nightmare difficulty level. Another major update is coming to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Ubisoft announced the launch of patch 1.3.1 on September 7 at 5:00...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Open World and Survival - PUBG Dev is Working on a Huge Game

A few days ago, PUBG creator and „father” of the battle royale genre Brendan „PlayerUnknown” Greene left Krafton and founded the independent studio PlayerUnknown Productions, which is to create the game Prologue, announced in 2019. The developer is aiming for survival mechanics and a giant open world. Last week, Brendan...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Free Early Access to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has Begun

Since today we can play Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. The game is available for free in Early Access on Steam. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 we'll probably be released a bit later. Fortunately, fans of the universe have the opportunity to return to it today, as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt launched in Early Access. Sharkmob's game is available for free via Steam.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Expansion for Post-apocalyptic ATOM RPG With Release Date

The release of the standalone expansion ATOM RPG: Trudograd is fast approaching. The developers from AtomTeam have confirmed that we will be able to play the expansion soon. The first big, standalone expansion for ATOM RPG will be coming soon. AtomTeam has revealed Trudograd's release date to be September 13. Until then, the team intends to intensively test the expansion in order to eliminate all the bugs, including those caught by people playing it last year in early access. Participants of the "tests" will receive a gift from the devs in the form of Veteran's Pack. The set will include a new outfit, a veteran's medal and a useful thermos bottle.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo Clone Last Epoch Gains Second Life After Sands of Majasa Update

The Sands of Majasa update (0.8.3) for Last Epoch, available in Early Access on Steam, has renewed interest in the Diablo-like production. The influx of new players in turn translated into increased popularity on Twitch. Are you familiar with Last Epoch? It's a Kickstarter-funded hack'n'slash game that's been available in...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Without Full Ultrawide Support; Blizzard Explains

Blizzard announced that Diablo 2: Resurrected will not support full ultrawide resolution. The company also addressed other technical issues. The developers addressed various technical issues on Diablo 2: Resurrected's community forum. Playing at ultra-wide resolutions (e.g. 2560×1080, 3440×1440) caused problems, as reported by users since alpha version. Many kinds of abuse were pointed out, resulting from the wide field of view - spells could be cast from a much greater distance, it enabled players to pick up items faster and avoid monsters. It also affected the PVP mode, in which the player using ultrawide resolution had a significant advantage over the other participants of the game. In the full version of the game the sides of the screen will be heavily darkened (vignette effect), the field of view is to be the same for all players. The footage from the alpha version perfectly shows the difference between expanding and limiting visibility during gameplay.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What Other Doom Awaits the Universe in Marvel's What If..? Episode 5

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for Marvel's What If..?. Read at your own risk!. Marvel’s What If..? Episode 5 has taken us to geek overload as zombies took over Earth in this run of the canon series. It was a classic story of hope, literally and figuratively, and Spider-Man was the heart of it all. However, in the end, what other doom awaits the universe and why did Uatu think it would already be the end of it?
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Alan Wake Remastered on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 05 Oct 2021. In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Tales of series producer is thinking about the next remake and remaster

The next “Mothership” Tales of game in Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise will release tomorrow, and series producer Yusuke Tomizawa is already thinking about the next remake and remaster. Tomizawa hinted at what’s coming in an interview with 4Gamer. Here’s our translation of the snippet from the interview:. 4Gamer: We’re...
Video GamesGematsu

In Sound Mind gameplay trailer

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff have released a new gameplay trailer for psychological horror game In Sound Mind, which walks viewers through the many puzzles and environments players will encounter as they dive into the psyches of various individuals. Here is an overview of the game, via...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Trailer Makes The Game Look Weirder

Hideo Kojima is on the verge of releasing Death Stranding: Director's Cut, but before that, we got a new trailer showing it off. If you've never had a chance to play the game and are looking for a concise explanation as to what it's about, you won't find it here, as this latest trailer shows off a lot of the prominent moments from the game but it doesn't reveal what's happening. It is glorious and spectacular when it comes to visuals, and the backing soundtrack to this trailer is fantastic as you get a great song by Woodkid. You can enjoy the trailer down below and see everything we're talking about as we see a bit of what will coming in this specific cut. The game will be released on September 24th, 2021 for the PS5.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Life is Strange: True Colors System Requirements and Reviews

Reviews of Life is Strange: True Colors began to flow into the web. In the meantime, the system requirements for the PC edition of the game have appeared. Life is Strange: True Colors has lived to see the first reviews. However, before we check how the new installment of the adventure game series turned out, PC owners can examine the official system requirements (via Steam). You can find them below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy