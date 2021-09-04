Pipe Dreaming About Quake Remake as Good as Doom's

Hideo Kojima is on the verge of releasing Death Stranding: Director's Cut, but before that, we got a new trailer showing it off. If you've never had a chance to play the game and are looking for a concise explanation as to what it's about, you won't find it here, as this latest trailer shows off a lot of the prominent moments from the game but it doesn't reveal what's happening. It is glorious and spectacular when it comes to visuals, and the backing soundtrack to this trailer is fantastic as you get a great song by Woodkid. You can enjoy the trailer down below and see everything we're talking about as we see a bit of what will coming in this specific cut. The game will be released on September 24th, 2021 for the PS5.