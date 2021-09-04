Pipe Dreaming About Quake Remake as Good as Doom's

Blizzard announced that Diablo 2: Resurrected will not support full ultrawide resolution. The company also addressed other technical issues. The developers addressed various technical issues on Diablo 2: Resurrected's community forum. Playing at ultra-wide resolutions (e.g. 2560×1080, 3440×1440) caused problems, as reported by users since alpha version. Many kinds of abuse were pointed out, resulting from the wide field of view - spells could be cast from a much greater distance, it enabled players to pick up items faster and avoid monsters. It also affected the PVP mode, in which the player using ultrawide resolution had a significant advantage over the other participants of the game. In the full version of the game the sides of the screen will be heavily darkened (vignette effect), the field of view is to be the same for all players. The footage from the alpha version perfectly shows the difference between expanding and limiting visibility during gameplay.
