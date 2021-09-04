CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, IN

Gritty Huskies stun Rensselaer, 26-21

By Richie Hall
readthereporter.com
 8 days ago

For the past two weeks, the Hamilton Heights football team has had to make long bus rides home on Friday night. But they have been happy rides. Friday’s trip home must have been especially nice, since the Huskies came back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to stun Class 2A No. 9 Rensselaer Central 26-21. “Anytime you win, it’s awesome for the kids,” said Heights coach Jonathan Kirschner. He reflected on the past two weeks, starting with last Friday’s last-minute trip to Bluffton, where the Huskies picked up their first win of the season. Then it was a long trip this Friday.

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Rensselaer, IN
City
Bluffton, IN
Hamilton, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#American Football#The Hamilton Heights#Bombers#12 Of 22#Hoosier Conference#Quarters Heights#Team Stats Hh Rc#Comp Att Int
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy