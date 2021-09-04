Gritty Huskies stun Rensselaer, 26-21

For the past two weeks, the Hamilton Heights football team has had to make long bus rides home on Friday night. But they have been happy rides. Friday’s trip home must have been especially nice, since the Huskies came back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to stun Class 2A No. 9 Rensselaer Central 26-21. “Anytime you win, it’s awesome for the kids,” said Heights coach Jonathan Kirschner. He reflected on the past two weeks, starting with last Friday’s last-minute trip to Bluffton, where the Huskies picked up their first win of the season. Then it was a long trip this Friday.