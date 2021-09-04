Denali campground shuts down due to grizzlies
Frequent visits by grizzly bears prompted managers of Denali National Park to temporarily close the popular Teklanika campground on the park road from Monday, Aug. 30. Park officials said on Friday, Aug. 27 that several grizzly bears have been in the Teklanika area for the past month, including a sub-adult that has been seen in and around the Teklanika campground, displaying behavior that warrants wildlife management action, including numerous close encounters with park visitors.www.thecordovatimes.com
Comments / 0