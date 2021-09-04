CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denali campground shuts down due to grizzlies

By The Cordova Times
thecordovatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent visits by grizzly bears prompted managers of Denali National Park to temporarily close the popular Teklanika campground on the park road from Monday, Aug. 30. Park officials said on Friday, Aug. 27 that several grizzly bears have been in the Teklanika area for the past month, including a sub-adult that has been seen in and around the Teklanika campground, displaying behavior that warrants wildlife management action, including numerous close encounters with park visitors.

#Grizzly Bears#Campground#Grizzlies#Denali National Park
