CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By David Agnew
Hollywood News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Idina Menzel Reveals When Her Ex-Husband Taye Diggs Would Become ‘Judgy’ During Their Marriage

Pushy partner? Idina Menzel revealed one of the reasons she butted heads with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, during their marriage — and it’s tied to showbiz. During the Wednesday, September 8, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, Menzel, 50, teamed up with her Cinderella costars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter for an explosive “Carpool Karaoke” skit.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Outsider.com

Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Las Vegas Hospital: Report

Kate Beckinsale is reportedly in a local hospital in Las Vegas after being rushed to the facility via ambulance on Friday morning. According to TMZ, the renowned actress was taken to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. local time. Further, Kate Beckinsale was suffering sincere pain after her back gave out. The outlet states that the injury and pain was bad enough that she needed an ambulance and immediate care. Beckinsale was staying at The Signature at MGM Grand before being heading to the hospital.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kaley Cuoco + Karl Cook: is that why they split up?

Insider reveals reasons for their surprising breakup. The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Did the marriage of Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook fail because of their careers? +++ Olivia Munn becomes mother for the first time +++ Hugh Jackman has lost his father. The Hollywood news of the day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy