CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cordova, AK

Commentary: Making bears one less thing to worry about

By Charlotte Westing
thecordovatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t need to tell anyone that tensions have been high in Cordova, and really everywhere lately. Nature, however, carries on all its natural processes largely unchanged. Shorebirds and hummingbirds came and mostly went, moose had calves, and bears emerged from dens. Now bears are being bears, looking for food as always and a few have been seen around town already. Our backyards are often full of wild foods and back up to wild places but neighborhood trash and other attractants keep bears from moving on. Leaving trash accessible to bears is like leaving cookies on your counter and trusting your dog to leave them alone while you’re gone. Most dogs can’t resist the temptation, just like bears can’t resist easy meals. Leaving out garbage and other attractants is bad for bears and people alike.

www.thecordovatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Cordova, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Food Safety#Poultry#Brown Bear#Shorebirds#Awt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy