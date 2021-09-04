Commentary: Making bears one less thing to worry about

I don’t need to tell anyone that tensions have been high in Cordova, and really everywhere lately. Nature, however, carries on all its natural processes largely unchanged. Shorebirds and hummingbirds came and mostly went, moose had calves, and bears emerged from dens. Now bears are being bears, looking for food as always and a few have been seen around town already. Our backyards are often full of wild foods and back up to wild places but neighborhood trash and other attractants keep bears from moving on. Leaving trash accessible to bears is like leaving cookies on your counter and trusting your dog to leave them alone while you’re gone. Most dogs can’t resist the temptation, just like bears can’t resist easy meals. Leaving out garbage and other attractants is bad for bears and people alike.