These Frozen Cheese Curds Have Costco Shoppers Divided

If it’s 90+ degrees where you are, it may seem like Halloween is a million days away, but we are happy to tell all you ghost-and-goblin lovers it’s closer than you might think! In just about a month, it will be totally acceptable to break out all your spookatacular decorations, plan your epic Halloween costumes, and start stocking up on candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters. And, of course, you can start baking and decorating adorableness to serve up to family and friends. Or, thanks to these cute Halloween cookie decorating kits just spotted at Costco, you can skip to...