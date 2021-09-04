PARK AND REC: Summer may be over, but aquatics are not

The second summer of the global pandemic-COVID-19 could not stop the good times, smiles, laughter and unforgettable memories that were made again this year at the Suffield Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camps, programs and events. We would sincerely like to thank everyone who has registered for our programs and trusted all of the staff during these uncertain times. There continued to be a tremendous amount of preparation, logistics, planning and re-planning that led up to being able to conduct our traditional in person summer camps again this summer. All the necessary and enhanced safety protocols continued to be in place so that our campers and program participants could fully enjoy their time. July has been declared National Parks and Recreation Month and boy did we help celebrate it with the community! We had so many new programs and events in addition to our summer camp programs including Concerts on the Green on Wednesdays, Movie Nights, fitness and running programs and the 5, 5, 5 Race Series.