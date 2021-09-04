PARK AND REC: Summer may be over, but aquatics are not
The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department offers American Red Cross Learn to Swim Programs. The programs are held at the Middle School Pool and the West Hills Pool. Our group swimming lessons are geared towards children 18 months to 14 years old but our private swimming lessons are for all ages. Adults, that means you too. Whether you are looking to perfect your stroke or become comfortable in the water our private lessons are the perfect place for you! Group Swimming Lessons and Private Swimming Lessons are open for registration and filling up quick, grab your spot today by registering online or give Owatonna Parks and Recreation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (507-444-4321).www.southernminn.com
