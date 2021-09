The 2021 Ukiah Country PumpkinFest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ukiah. The theme this year is “Steam Punk Pumpkins.” Along with a variety of delicious foods, the streets of Downtown Ukiah will be filled with craft vendors, art exhibits and the Scout-O-Rama at the Plaza.